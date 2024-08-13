17 favourite hot takes on the weather right now

Twitter heatwave

Despite isolated thunderstorms, the weather has been challengingly hot for many in recent days, with Monday being recorded as the UK’s hottest day of the year – so far, at least.

Today has been the UK's hottest day of the year so far, with 34.8C reached in Cambridge, Met Office says https://t.co/z85aMiwUAb — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 12, 2024

As in offices, hair salons and shops everywhere, the internet can’t resist commenting on the weather, and these 17 hot takes are just the job.

Its going to be 33 degrees tomorrow. Perfect conditions for sitting in front of a computer screen all day and making money for a giant corporation if you ask me. — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) August 11, 2024

How I think I look in the hot weather

vs

How I actually look in the hot weather pic.twitter.com/dKkP9tySgw — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 12, 2024

Remember to check up on your Goths. If you're hot, they're hot. Bring them inside — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) July 31, 2024

It’s so hot out I just saw a chicken lay an omelette — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) July 5, 2024

Word of the day is ‘swullocking’ (19th-century, from East Anglia): swelteringly, suffocatingly hot; mafting. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) August 12, 2024

Hottest day of the year. I’m Christmas shopping and standing in the freezer aisle in a bid to cool down. pic.twitter.com/WlmjIufKVI — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 12, 2024

For those of you complaining about the temperature in London today, just be grateful you weren't wearing a fur coat… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 12, 2024

With the warmer weather today a reminder that if you see a police officer you must buy them a cornetto This is the law, because we say so Please share to educate others #HeatWave #IceCream pic.twitter.com/CKKRHIA3gU — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) August 12, 2024

