Fox News trolled Kamala Harris for making the same speech twice and this A++ response beat all-comers

Poke Staff. Updated August 13th, 2024

It’s fair to say the race for the White House isn’t panning out entirely as Donald Trump predicted, with Kamala Harris taking the lead in various polls and his choice of JD Vance as running mate prompted widespread derision.

Sofa, so bad.

Which might explain why Republicans are doing anything and everything they can to troll the Harris, including Fox News which trolled her for daring to make the same speech twice.

The clip went viral after it was shared by conservative media outlet, The Blaze.

Almost word for word, folks! The outrage!

And while there was no shortage of people only too happy to do a little fact checking on their behalf …

… this particular response surely beat all-comers.

Stop the count.

Source @theblaze