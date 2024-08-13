Fox News trolled Kamala Harris for making the same speech twice and this A++ response beat all-comers

US Fox News kamala harris us election

It’s fair to say the race for the White House isn’t panning out entirely as Donald Trump predicted, with Kamala Harris taking the lead in various polls and his choice of JD Vance as running mate prompted widespread derision.

Sofa, so bad.

Which might explain why Republicans are doing anything and everything they can to troll the Harris, including Fox News which trolled her for daring to make the same speech twice.

The clip went viral after it was shared by conservative media outlet, The Blaze.

Kamala Harris caught giving the exact same speech almost word for word in both Wisconsin and Michigan She can’t go off script. Watch: pic.twitter.com/SlpCbWQ8VR — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 9, 2024

Almost word for word, folks! The outrage!

And while there was no shortage of people only too happy to do a little fact checking on their behalf …

It’s called the stump speech which candidates have been giving for time immemorial.

OMG — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) August 9, 2024

This is nothing new, Presidential candidates have been doing it forever. pic.twitter.com/cPNa4GRITH — LUX (@AmarelCharitas) August 11, 2024

That’s what’s called a “stump speech“. Is this your first campaign? — Robb Aley Allan (@robbaleyallan) August 10, 2024

At least they are her words, clown. — Smerjpoo LINGO (@smerjpoo) August 9, 2024

“Caught?” What the fuck does that mean? Like using the same “stump speech” is not perfectly normal? This is why we think you’re weird. You don’t know what normal is. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) August 11, 2024

… this particular response surely beat all-comers.

Yall are gonna lose it when you find out about concerts https://t.co/SQbMTiF3Fm — Niles Francis (@NilesGApol) August 10, 2024

Stop the count.

Source @theblaze