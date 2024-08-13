Jemaine Clement had the funniest and (hopefully) the last word on that Australian breaker

Celebrity actors olympics

Australia’s Rachael Gunn – Raygun – may not have taken a medal away from the Olympics for her breaking – or even any points, for that matter – but she’s secured her legendary status online.

Here’s why.

This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics. She participated in break dancing and got 0 points. pic.twitter.com/8PULsMBxxN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) August 10, 2024

We’d say there are no words, but there were lots and lots of words – mostly not very flattering.

1.

my five year old niece after she says “watch this!” : pic.twitter.com/KBAMSkgltj — alex (@alex_abads) August 9, 2024

2.

My spouse keeps calling Raygun 'Napoleon Vegemite' and I- pic.twitter.com/0C5Bk8gGQY — nice things I say to myself (@meantomyself) August 11, 2024

3.

I'm starting to get obsessed with how this lady scammed the Australian government to pay for her French holiday and all she had to do is pretend to breakdance pic.twitter.com/TjCjObnxnb — Jenson Mutton هايدي (@MissOoo1g) August 10, 2024

4.

Judges made the right call here because what was that move lol #Olympics #Breakdancing pic.twitter.com/sXAs9AdHjX — MⓞNK BLOODY Ps (@MonkeyBlood) August 9, 2024

5.

Every five minutes in La Liga https://t.co/UIbevS5wWY — 50 Plus Döner (@50PlusDoner) August 9, 2024

We doubt there are any jokes left to make about what those moves look like, but New Zealander and comedy genius Jemaine Clement had one very funny and very different take.

I've been to Australia. That was their best dancer. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 13, 2024

People appreciated the burn.

7.

Damn that’s some cold New Zealand to Aussie taunting right there — Tegrity (@Tegrideee) August 13, 2024

8.

It was either send her or Angus Young and now, what a minute! Is this how they all dance? pic.twitter.com/8knrVNv23y — Jon Virtes (@JonVirtes) August 13, 2024

9.

This New Zealand pettiness is what I live for. https://t.co/HJGwSekkfa — Fab Miss Em (@fabmissem) August 13, 2024

10.

Bahahahaha!!! The thing is Jermaine is telling no lies here! Aussies are actually proud of this fact as well https://t.co/2WG00PyRPv — Daman (@dmc_21) August 13, 2024

11.

Okay, some people appreciated the burn – but maybe not Australian people.

12.

That’s not very nice. Just because we subtly mock your excents. https://t.co/j07GOnnovY — screenotes (@Screenotes_) August 13, 2024

13.

How very dare you sir pic.twitter.com/MOdEpuAED4 — Meredith Tucker-Evans (@meredith_te) August 13, 2024

14.

That’s our archduke Ferdinand moment. Get ready — Glengyron (@glengyron) August 13, 2024

15.

Dont undersell us. We also have a generation that commited to memory the Nutbush City Limits dance. — yell_ant (@yell_anth) August 13, 2024

Dave Capewell had a theory.

While you were in Australia it’s likely you were the best dancer. — David Capewell (@capewell_dave) August 13, 2024

It’s probably true. Or as Australians might say – It’s probably true?

READ MORE

Jemaine Clement had not one but two of the very best responses to this classist ‘rigged French election’ troll

Source Jemaine Clement Image Screengrab, Screengrab