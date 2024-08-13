Celebrity actors olympics

Jemaine Clement had the funniest and (hopefully) the last word on that Australian breaker

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 13th, 2024

Australia’s Rachael GunnRaygun – may not have taken a medal away from the Olympics for her breaking – or even any points, for that matter – but she’s secured her legendary status online.

Here’s why.

We’d say there are no words, but there were lots and lots of words – mostly not very flattering.

We doubt there are any jokes left to make about what those moves look like, but New Zealander and comedy genius Jemaine Clement had one very funny and very different take.

Burned Food GIFfrom Burned GIFs

People appreciated the burn.

Okay, some people appreciated the burn – but maybe not Australian people.

Dave Capewell had a theory.

It’s probably true. Or as Australians might say – It’s probably true?

