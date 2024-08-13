A freedom-loving Maga was asked why he hates Bud Light so much and it’s a fabulously funny watch

US good liars MAGA

To the world of @thegoodliars now, the American political satirical duo who bravely – and hilariously – expose Maga (and much else besides) for exactly what it is.

And this one is a classic of the genre, a freedom-loving Donald Trump fan who is really – really – not a fan of Bud Light, for reasons you might be able to remember.

But just in case you can’t, he was asked for a quick recap, and it’s a fabulously funny watch.

And here it is again on Twitter just in case that’s tricky to watch after it was shared by @notcapnamerica.

The lights are on, but nobody’s home pic.twitter.com/KGBDmvogZh — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 12, 2024

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

So performative, yet so lacking in answers. What a time we live in. — E Who Remains (@ezotic) August 12, 2024

God rained wisdom, but this man used his umbrella. https://t.co/6OvS8LF9Im — Fernando G (@lastrainforest) August 13, 2024

Do any of them know why they're actually doing what they're doing, or does someone just say jump and they jump? pic.twitter.com/D9sBOmZxXn — Eric Geeks ️‍ (@UpBeatGeeks) August 12, 2024

Sir, please put your freedoms away. https://t.co/A2IzgcW82G — Alexandro (@KidAndTheCity) August 12, 2024

So he pre-cut his shirt so he could rip it off? Weird. — José (@josecanyousee) August 12, 2024

