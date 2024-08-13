A freedom-loving Maga was asked why he hates Bud Light so much and it’s a fabulously funny watch
To the world of @thegoodliars now, the American political satirical duo who bravely – and hilariously – expose Maga (and much else besides) for exactly what it is.
And this one is a classic of the genre, a freedom-loving Donald Trump fan who is really – really – not a fan of Bud Light, for reasons you might be able to remember.
But just in case you can’t, he was asked for a quick recap, and it’s a fabulously funny watch.
@thegoodliars Um… #fyp #rally #2024 #beer #funny ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
And here it is again on Twitter just in case that’s tricky to watch after it was shared by @notcapnamerica.
The lights are on, but nobody’s home pic.twitter.com/KGBDmvogZh
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 12, 2024
Ooof.
And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.
So performative, yet so lacking in answers.
What a time we live in.
— E Who Remains (@ezotic) August 12, 2024
God rained wisdom, but this man used his umbrella. https://t.co/6OvS8LF9Im
— Fernando G (@lastrainforest) August 13, 2024
Do any of them know why they're actually doing what they're doing, or does someone just say jump and they jump? pic.twitter.com/D9sBOmZxXn
— Eric Geeks ️ (@UpBeatGeeks) August 12, 2024
Sir, please put your freedoms away. https://t.co/A2IzgcW82G
— Alexandro (@KidAndTheCity) August 12, 2024
So he pre-cut his shirt so he could rip it off? Weird.
— José (@josecanyousee) August 12, 2024
