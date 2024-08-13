US good liars MAGA

A freedom-loving Maga was asked why he hates Bud Light so much and it’s a fabulously funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated August 13th, 2024

To the world of @thegoodliars now, the American political satirical duo who bravely – and hilariously – expose Maga (and much else besides) for exactly what it is.

And this one is a classic of the genre, a freedom-loving Donald Trump fan who is really – really – not a fan of Bud Light, for reasons you might be able to remember.

But just in case you can’t, he was asked for a quick recap, and it’s a fabulously funny watch.

@thegoodliars Um… #fyp #rally #2024 #beer #funny ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

And here it is again on Twitter just in case that’s tricky to watch after it was shared by @notcapnamerica.

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Follow @TheGoodLiars https://www.tiktok.com/@thegoodliars and on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s tale of how he warned Vladimir Putin over Ukraine is already off the scale and then comes the payoff

Source @TheGoodLiars H/T @notcapnamerica