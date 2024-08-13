People are relating hard with the honest feedback someone left at a museum

Pics funny

It has to be the peak season for museums and galleries right now. It’s the school summer holiday and parents need places to visit to keep their offspring happy and entertained.

Sadly, it doesn’t work out that way for everyone, as this excellent piece of honest feedback demonstrates.

You've got to appreciate honest feedback pic.twitter.com/QeEh8PgIBH — Scarborough Museums and Galleries (@ScarbsMuseums) August 5, 2024

It rang some bells with quite a few people …mainly parents.

1.

Dad tells the tale of going to a stately home and on coming out overhearing a child say to a relative "it were boring". This has become something of a family "in joke". — Clare McMenemy (@highpoh) August 5, 2024

2.

A woman at work told me her children would shout ' please….no more brown signs , mum' at any roadside hint of a cultural activity. Thought she took it in fairly good humour, given she was a history lecturer. — Psychojographer (@psychojography) August 5, 2024

3.

My children could have written that. But now they visit on their own. — Linda Aizlewood (@LindaAizlewood) August 5, 2024

4.

I remember being taken to a Stuart Crystal museum when I was about 7. I wrote ‘It is a bit boring’ in the visitors’ book on the way out, and my mum made me cross it out and write something positive instead… — Alison Turner (@charliebarley) August 5, 2024

5.

Feedback on York Dungeon "Let me out, my Mum locked me in for being ungrateful when I went to Scarborough'. — AlanG (@NorthernPeasant) August 5, 2024

6.

This just reminded me of the kid (maybe 8 or 9yo) staying in the lodge next door to ours at Ribby Hall near Preston, who refused to even get out of his parents’ car, screaming at the poor mortified pair that “I don’t want to chuffing stay here! I want to go to chuffing Benidorm!” https://t.co/DFzAj6Eb6o — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) August 5, 2024

7.

That’s so funny – kids!! All age kids! I watching baby sandhill cranes yesterday – listen to the little kid who is obviously not so enamoured with birds as I am “can we go home now” https://t.co/QrIQaPVDfD pic.twitter.com/cxGl5GRlbB — Pacificnorthwestkate (@pnwkate) August 5, 2024

8.

Glorious! Speaking for children all over the country in August! I hate to tell him/her that he/she will be going to museums of his/her own volition years in the future. Well done that mum! https://t.co/dzHGYDn0M8 — Polly Sharpe (@MinsterCourt) August 5, 2024

9.

Love this! That’s why I dont give out feedback sheets on my tours https://t.co/FdmrKxK6he — Kilted guide (@kilted_guide) August 5, 2024

10.

You just can never underestimate what people will say in feedback. This is brilliant! https://t.co/M9JZ9JAs7F — John McLellan (@johnmac201) August 5, 2024

11.

Charming and amusing, for some reason! https://t.co/mjANy6kcgD — Mary Kenny (@MaryKenny4) August 5, 2024

12.

Overheard once at the National Gallery, a highly articulate toddler in a pushchair yelling 'this isn't fair on me, I want to go home'. — Treelover (@TreeloverSusan) August 6, 2024

13.

I have a photo of my son (12 at the time) who had tied himself to the railings outside a church to avoid being taken inside. And another where he and his brother stood in front of a sign that said 'more rooms this way' so that we just saw the 'exit this way' part. — Treelover (@TreeloverSusan) August 6, 2024

14.

It could have been worse.

Take heart, someone once wrote over two pages of our visitors book “THIS IS HELL!———“ — Sarah’s Garden (@SarahsGarden12) August 5, 2024

Or worse still …

At the great hall in Winchester someone wrote in the guest book 'fountain smells of piss just saying'. Made my day reading that — lexicon (@lexiconmistress) August 5, 2024

