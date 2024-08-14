This compilation of Andrew Cotter’s hilarious one-liners from the Olympics closing ceremony is gold medal winning stuff

Sport Andrew cotter olympics

We’ve been big fans of Andrew Cotter ever since he went wildly viral during lockdown with the wonderfully inventive and funny videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel.

He’s been at the top of the sports commentating game for some time now but the Olympics closing ceremony gave him the chance to throw up a few more curveballs than he normally does during his day job and it was just tremendous.

Cotter was commentating on the Paris games’ finale with his BBC colleague Hazel Irvine and while one moment in particular went wildly viral it was full of memorable moments.

And all-round top telly critic and broadcaster @scottygb has put them all in one place and it’s a gold-medal winning watch.

Here are the best one-liners from BBC commentator @MrAndrewCotter during the Olympic Closing Ceremony pic.twitter.com/WhTZJG5W1l — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 13, 2024

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it (and him!)

‘Nothing in team fencing’ absolutely sent me. Absolute Genius @MrAndrewCotter — Adam Eldrett (@adam_eldrett) August 13, 2024

Andrew Cotter is a national treasure. Protect that man at all costs! https://t.co/HPT3BegzN7 — Sam Harrop (@sam_golf) August 13, 2024

I have never felt an ‘ugh’ more than the one after that Seine joke. That ‘ugh’ is my spirit animal. — Mrs Skinner (@suzeloves) August 13, 2024

Somewhere out there, Terry Wogan is smiling knowing his spirit lives on through people like Andrew — William (@williamchapple1) August 13, 2024

I adore @MrAndrewCotter . He’s so witty and smart. And his dogs are too. https://t.co/AgJHEBuJ4M — Ali (@AliciaKClark) August 13, 2024

“Some have finished 17th as well”. . — King Bukayo ⚪️ (@goonerszn5321) August 13, 2024

“Which translates to the the the” https://t.co/UeqaAlyuzd — x – whisperyvoices (@whisperyvoices) August 14, 2024

If Graham ever wants to give up Eurovision, it should go to Andrew and Hazel — Sarah Lawson (@sarahlawson84) August 13, 2024

Was waiting for someone to do this, merci https://t.co/2zOvLLPe5u — Michael Andrews (@mytentoryours) August 13, 2024

Totally knew it was Olive & Mabel’s dad — Dr. Christine Wong (@cjayewong) August 13, 2024

it meant that I had to watch the closing ceremony for a second time but je ne regrette rien — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 13, 2024

