Videos children toys

This ‘kids are horrible’ protestor outside Hamleys just went viral and this response to the Daily Mail was the gift that keeps on giving

John Plunkett. Updated August 14th, 2024

A protestor outside Hamleys famous toy store in London’s Regent Street has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It’s not Hamley’s he doesn’t like – although we’re guessing he’s probably not a fan – it’s kids. All kids.

It turns out it’s a chap called Danny Shine, according to reports, AKA ‘London’s most famous megaphone man’, who’s been doing this sort of thing for a while now.

It prompted lots of responses as you might imagine …

… but there was one in particular that caught people’s attention, after MailOnline asked this.

And Emil’s response was the gift that keeps on giving.

Oof.

And just a little bit of the love it generated.

To conclude …

Source @emil_franchi