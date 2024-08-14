This ‘kids are horrible’ protestor outside Hamleys just went viral and this response to the Daily Mail was the gift that keeps on giving

Videos children toys

A protestor outside Hamleys famous toy store in London’s Regent Street has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It’s not Hamley’s he doesn’t like – although we’re guessing he’s probably not a fan – it’s kids. All kids.

Just a man outside Hamleys Toys protesting kids being horrible pic.twitter.com/0NgLTcHFR8 — Emil Franchi (@emil_franchi) August 13, 2024

It turns out it’s a chap called Danny Shine, according to reports, AKA ‘London’s most famous megaphone man’, who’s been doing this sort of thing for a while now.

HAHAHA saw him a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/VWtQX3qj5w — mj (@exhaustedmfka) August 13, 2024

It prompted lots of responses as you might imagine …

Just a dad who has more than 2 weeks of the summer holidays left. — DN35 Podcast (@DN35GTFC) August 13, 2024

This is just so English. I couldn’t imagine the Spanish, Italians, etc doing this. — Lisa Told You So Tucker-Clemens (@TuckerClemens) August 14, 2024

To be honest I have been in that Hamley’s once with my kids and it made me hate every single child on earth. — Kate (@rosamundjo) August 14, 2024

… but there was one in particular that caught people’s attention, after MailOnline asked this.

Hi there, could MailOnline please use this video on our video player, website apps and social accounts? We’ll give full credit to you, thanks MM. — MailOnline Video (@MailOnlineVideo) August 13, 2024

And Emil’s response was the gift that keeps on giving.

No, because you’re more horrible than kids. — Emil Franchi (@emil_franchi) August 13, 2024

Oof.

Understood, thank you so much for getting back to us! Have a nice day — MailOnline Video (@MailOnlineVideo) August 14, 2024

And just a little bit of the love it generated.

Outstanding response sir — d wilkie (@darrenwilkie17) August 13, 2024

CLOCK IT — Pedro Pascal Fan Account (@barbwliviGFstan) August 13, 2024

To conclude …

Sorry this is so funny https://t.co/PHjDCgm2Wg — Drew (@drewrhyde) August 13, 2024

