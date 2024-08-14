Politics donald trump satire

Trump’s reaction to his campaign’s many failings was ripe for a Downfall makeover – and it works perfectly

Poke Staff. Updated August 14th, 2024

Since Kamala Harris became his election opposition, Donald Trump‘s campaign has seemed like a series of unfortunate events.

His already unpopular running mate, JD Vance, has come down with a terrible case of foot-in-mouth disease.

Trump’s ignorant racist remarks on Kamala Harris’s ethnicity haven’t gone down well.

And, worst of all – from Trump’s point of view, at least – he’s rapidly falling back in the polls.

All of those campaign catastrophes are covered in the latest incarnation of the Downfall meme. We really hope the terminally online Trump watches this and somebody films it. It’ll be Rantception.

Those mental exercises are pretty special – and probably pretty close to accurate.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

This was the question on everyone’s lips.

