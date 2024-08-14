Trump’s reaction to his campaign’s many failings was ripe for a Downfall makeover – and it works perfectly

Politics donald trump satire

Since Kamala Harris became his election opposition, Donald Trump‘s campaign has seemed like a series of unfortunate events.

His already unpopular running mate, JD Vance, has come down with a terrible case of foot-in-mouth disease.

Now that JD Vance's attack on "childless cat ladies" has been unearthed, all the Trump campaign can do is brace for impact pic.twitter.com/DFWwL3WG2A — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 23, 2024

Trump’s ignorant racist remarks on Kamala Harris’s ethnicity haven’t gone down well.

Trump tells Black journalists that Kamala Harris "is of Indian heritage … is she Indian or is she Black? … she became a Black person." Note the audience laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/PAhmgr1yBS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

And, worst of all – from Trump’s point of view, at least – he’s rapidly falling back in the polls.

Just FYI, Trump is melting down in real time *because* these are real polls: pic.twitter.com/btXFbxvPgE — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) August 12, 2024

All of those campaign catastrophes are covered in the latest incarnation of the Downfall meme. We really hope the terminally online Trump watches this and somebody films it. It’ll be Rantception.

The Trump campaign sure has that "Hitler in the bunker" energy these days. pic.twitter.com/fjI3jVNWnb — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 8, 2024

Those mental exercises are pretty special – and probably pretty close to accurate.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

2.

LOL! This NEVER gets old and this is the best one EVER!!pic.twitter.com/eMxBSZQy05 — JB Thinkin (@JBThinkin) August 8, 2024

3.

The captions for this clip should be an olympic sport. — Balanced Acceleration (b/acc) ☮️ (@valb00) August 8, 2024

4.

A classic makes a great return https://t.co/TwXUybmQ4Z — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) August 8, 2024

5.

Holy shit balls this is amazing. — CletusVanDamme (@CubbiesFan82) August 9, 2024

6.

He’s Making Der Unterang Great Again — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) August 9, 2024

7.

Oh

My

God No notes https://t.co/IZaOQaFnIr — Dr. Shannon, Mistress of Shenanigans (@shay3322) August 8, 2024

8.

Love that brief but completely spot on cameo by Stephan Miller. pic.twitter.com/8JIZYAUiTD — David Ferguson (@Buttegrizzle) August 9, 2024

9.

Chilling because you know this is what is happening behind closed doors. But hilarious! — GRAB 'EM @ THE POLLS (@ID__Resistance) August 9, 2024

10.

OMG this is a work of art. https://t.co/o3PjTJsQs1 — Brian Cormier (@BrianCormier) August 9, 2024

11.

Been waiting for this and it’s every bit as funny as I had hoped. https://t.co/xUUDif7sOB — Sarah Expand the Court Burnes (@sarahburnes) August 9, 2024

12.

The side that dominates the Hitler Rants parody wars, wins. https://t.co/TBpyVLS7DP — BlondeinBrooklyn (@hahnalytics) August 8, 2024

13.

This is so well done, like Trump freekin’ cooked! https://t.co/ad1b6fozMS — James Kamalu (@KamaluJames) August 9, 2024

14.

Mar-a-Lago always reminded me of the Führerbunker — spencerswanson.eth (@spencerswanson) August 9, 2024

15.

As a german this clip confuses me …. I like the subtitles, but have to mute Hitler. As I did it with Trump, in the last 20 Minute of his Press conference. — Andreas Lenz (@AndreasLenz) August 8, 2024

This was the question on everyone’s lips.

…but I need to know, which one is Don Jr, which one is Marjorie, and which is the MyPillow guy? pic.twitter.com/xi8Xv4zdTh — Lee Crawford (@Vampire337) August 8, 2024

