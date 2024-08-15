People have been sending old clips of Airline viral and this hilarious 13 seconds soared high above the rest

Entertainment tv

Readers of a certain age – surely all of you – will remember ITV docusoap Airline, which was a huge hit back in the day and created an insatiable appetite for fly on the wall documentaries which shows no sign of going away. Ever.

We mention it because people have been sharing their favourite clips of the show after @PrayForPatrick got the ball rolling by doing this.

Airline really was one of the greatest shows ever pic.twitter.com/9RPOe98Kzy — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) August 14, 2024

And there were two which soared above all the rest. First of all, this one.

I used to watch this show all the time and it's genuinely incredible. The squeaky mouse woman absolutely kills me https://t.co/wJVcxbozcn pic.twitter.com/VlfCvteXFB — Billy (@_billyreid) August 14, 2024

But we reckon this one flew highest.

Surprised I haven’t seen anyone mention this yet https://t.co/1So2fVerVn pic.twitter.com/rqjQY56jMw — Ryan Dilks (@RyanDilks1) August 14, 2024

Scenes!

To conclude.

The GOAT of reality TV. Each episode had some cracking drama. They don't make TV like this anymore https://t.co/V9FuuBAnnY — James Haughton (@JamesHaughton2) August 14, 2024

READ MORE

This amusement park operator’s way of making the ride extra scary is both very funny and absolutely terrifying