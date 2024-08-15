Entertainment tv

People have been sending old clips of Airline viral and this hilarious 13 seconds soared high above the rest

John Plunkett. Updated August 15th, 2024

Readers of a certain age – surely all of you – will remember ITV docusoap Airline, which was a huge hit back in the day and created an insatiable appetite for fly on the wall documentaries which shows no sign of going away. Ever.

We mention it because people have been sharing their favourite clips of the show after @PrayForPatrick got the ball rolling by doing this.

And there were two which soared above all the rest. First of all, this one.

But we reckon this one flew highest.

Scenes!

To conclude.

