Piers Morgan accused Liz Truss of ‘stomping off in a sulky strop’ and was owned into next week

As you’ll no doubt know by now, former PM for 15 minutes Liz Truss wasn’t happy when the good people of Led By Donkeys unravelled a banner of a lettuce behind her at a speaking event in Suffolk.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

Not only that, Truss later claimed that the stunt was nothing short of ‘far left suppression of free speech’.

What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons. This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won't stand for it. Would we see the same reaction if the activists were far-right? — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 14, 2024

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies, the best of which we have round up here.

But there was one in particular that caught our eye, from former breakfast TV host turned YouTuber, Piers Morgan.

Actually, it was very funny, the banner was entirely accurate, and you suppressed your own free speech by stomping off in a sulky strop. https://t.co/wJJWYJzbkI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2024

And he was right about the first bit, obviously. But the line about ‘stomping off in a sulky strop’ really caught people’s attention, for reasons which might already be obvious.

But just in case it’s not, basically the entire internet was on hand to help.

'stomping off in a sulky strop' pic.twitter.com/tEaKTYBskd — HawkesBay (Løuche) (@HawkesBay) August 14, 2024

Sorry is this not the man that quit and stormed off live on air? Piers is like that thick step dad with a loud mouth but a total hypocrite — Based Resistance (@Ol968Ol96) August 14, 2024

She calmly walked off. This is what stomping off in a silly strop looks like: pic.twitter.com/0h5boaGQ3X — Elliott Steele (@elliottjsteele) August 14, 2024

“Stomping off in a sulky strop” pic.twitter.com/uRDpJzQZUR — NotoriousNines (@NotoriousNines) August 14, 2024

I agree with you but Piers you can't lecture on anyone stroping off. pic.twitter.com/oaeMAzaafA — Christopher (@dr_feta_cheese) August 14, 2024

You'd know all about stomping in.a huff wouldn't you piers ? — RedAmberBlack (@redamberblack) August 14, 2024

To conclude …

And you know all about that first hand https://t.co/sqxI8RY5Pb pic.twitter.com/tawFJZRkeY — Róisín Reid (@ellie075) August 14, 2024

