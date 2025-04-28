Sharron Davies bemoaned all the woke movies with a message and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Life Indiana Jones Sharron davies takedowns

Readers of a certain age may best remember Sharron Davies for her exploits in the swimming pool, or for her second career as a TV presenter.

But younger readers – we know you’re out there – might be more familiar with Davies as a keyboard tapping culture warrior. And this particular tweet was a classic case in point, the erstwhile Olympic silver medallist taking time out fro enjoying Indiana Jones to bemoan all these movies these days which insist on having a message.

Making my way through all the Indiana Jones movies on Netflix remembering the days when movies (& movie stars) were fabulous ‘message free’ entertainment & escapism. — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 26, 2025

And while it is obviously an exaggeration to suggest the entire internet responded as one, it’s only a mild one.

1.

no politics in indiana jones https://t.co/MqN3uCvv13 pic.twitter.com/i1kUXsEF4F — Gordon / rent controls fan account (@istreasatuatha) April 27, 2025

2.

3.

‘message free’ and it’s a jewish man portraying the most anti-fascist movie characterpic.twitter.com/o0lth4Amft https://t.co/MhXm4j8QXI — dinah (@canarysfilm) April 27, 2025

4.

If you don’t think a piece of media has a message that’s simply because you’re too stupid to see it. — (@LeaveHeardAlone) April 27, 2025

5.

You watched the Indiana Jones films and didn’t get the overwhelming message that ‘Nazis are bad’?? https://t.co/YLn69yoVRt — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) April 27, 2025

6.

The nazi punching guy is so message free pic.twitter.com/e21fVfrTdb — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) April 27, 2025

7.

Is it chlorine that does this to you? https://t.co/qAN0iVNnyC — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) April 27, 2025

8.