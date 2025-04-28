Life Indiana Jones Sharron davies takedowns
Sharron Davies bemoaned all the woke movies with a message and the entirety of the internet responded as one
Readers of a certain age may best remember Sharron Davies for her exploits in the swimming pool, or for her second career as a TV presenter.
But younger readers – we know you’re out there – might be more familiar with Davies as a keyboard tapping culture warrior. And this particular tweet was a classic case in point, the erstwhile Olympic silver medallist taking time out fro enjoying Indiana Jones to bemoan all these movies these days which insist on having a message.
Making my way through all the Indiana Jones movies on Netflix remembering the days when movies (& movie stars) were fabulous ‘message free’ entertainment & escapism.
— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 26, 2025
And while it is obviously an exaggeration to suggest the entire internet responded as one, it’s only a mild one.
no politics in indiana jones https://t.co/MqN3uCvv13 pic.twitter.com/i1kUXsEF4F
— Gordon / rent controls fan account (@istreasatuatha) April 27, 2025
— Commander Kaya Michiyu (@KayaMichiyu) April 27, 2025
‘message free’ and it’s a jewish man portraying the most anti-fascist movie characterpic.twitter.com/o0lth4Amft https://t.co/MhXm4j8QXI
— dinah (@canarysfilm) April 27, 2025
If you don’t think a piece of media has a message that’s simply because you’re too stupid to see it.
— (@LeaveHeardAlone) April 27, 2025
You watched the Indiana Jones films and didn’t get the overwhelming message that ‘Nazis are bad’?? https://t.co/YLn69yoVRt
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) April 27, 2025
The nazi punching guy is so message free pic.twitter.com/e21fVfrTdb
— DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) April 27, 2025
Is it chlorine that does this to you? https://t.co/qAN0iVNnyC
— Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) April 27, 2025
Yes, nothing political about literal Nazis.
— Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) April 27, 2025