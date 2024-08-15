Politics donald trump the daily show

There’s something suspiciously familiar about Donald Trump’s list of insults for Kamala Harris

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 15th, 2024

In the run-up to an election, politicians – or would-be politicians – generally fall back on what is known as a stump speech. It covers the key points they want to get across, and is rolled out again and again in the various rallies or hustings they attend.

Republican tub-thumpers recently spotted that Kamala Harris had made the same speech on different occasions, and they tried to shame her for it, but ended up getting owned for their lack of political knowledge.

You can read the reactions here.

If they were horrified that the VP used the same speech repeatedly during one election campaign, just wait until they hear what Donald Trump has had to say about two different opponents in election campaigns four years apart.

We’re grateful to The Daily Show for clipping that up, and so – we suspect – are these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Plagiarising his own old speeches isn’t even the most embarrassing thing he’s done.

READ MORE

Melania Trump spoke out against hate and negativity – the only 5 gobsmacked reactions you need

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab