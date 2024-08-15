This amusement park operator’s way of making the ride extra scary is both very funny and absolutely terrifying

Videos Funfair

We have to be persuaded – really persuaded – to go on the extra scary rides at an amusement park. But if ever an operator did this sort of thing to us we would never go near one of them ever again.

It’s a compilation of this particular fairground guy’s way of making the ride extra scary, and it’s both very funny and absolutely terrifying.

this amusement park ride operator is an absolute psychopath and I love it pic.twitter.com/6w6iSNWFGM — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) August 14, 2024

We’d ask for a refund but he’s only giving us more of what we paid for, we guess. Probably.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Something about him giving these people near death experiences really just makes my day — Robs (@papa_robs) August 15, 2024

this is fun & silly & harmless as long as it never happens to me https://t.co/NwLn40k8NQ — tyler oakley ‍♂️ (@tyleroakley) August 15, 2024

It's the little ᴴᴱᴸᴾ for me — Rstudiofour (@rstudiofour) August 15, 2024

I love this https://t.co/1CTKXizhip — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 15, 2024

They need to put a camera down at the bottom so we can see their reactions when they find out they made it down safely. — Jerry McCormack (@jerry_mccormack) August 15, 2024

Hilarious. I’d have a heart attack https://t.co/icEiTJESdc — The Lanarkshire Laird (@Lshire_Laird) August 15, 2024

He needs to be stopped… ….and rewarded. — Phil (WCN) (@IDontNeedMeds) August 15, 2024

Find a job you love and you'll never work a day in your life. — Dr. Napalm (@dr_napalm187) August 15, 2024

Source @MissSassbox