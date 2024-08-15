Videos Funfair

This amusement park operator’s way of making the ride extra scary is both very funny and absolutely terrifying

John Plunkett. Updated August 15th, 2024

We have to be persuaded – really persuaded – to go on the extra scary rides at an amusement park. But if ever an operator did this sort of thing to us we would never go near one of them ever again.

It’s a compilation of this particular fairground guy’s way of making the ride extra scary, and it’s both very funny and absolutely terrifying.

We’d ask for a refund but he’s only giving us more of what we paid for, we guess. Probably.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

