This simply ferocious ‘school bus’ anti-Trump ad just went wildly viral and it’s blisteringly effective

They do politics ads in the US a bit differently to the party political broadcasts we have in the UK.

But even for the way they do it in America, this particular anti-Trump ad which has just gone viral on Twitter is simply ferocious. And blisteringly effective.

It was posted by Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell and when we say it’s quite the watch, it’s quite the watch.

It’s BACK TO SCHOOL time in America. And if we don’t trust Trump with our kids, we can’t trust him with our country. WATCH my new ad pic.twitter.com/2qGmeWAPm7 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 14, 2024

Mega ooof.

Eric, this is so good — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2024

LOVE THIS! Rep. Eric Swalwell just released this new ad SLAMMING Donald Trump and it’s fantastic. Trump should be nowhere near the Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/baLT62Jo5d — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 14, 2024

Source @ericswalwell