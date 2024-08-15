Politics donald trump us election

This simply ferocious ‘school bus’ anti-Trump ad just went wildly viral and it’s blisteringly effective

John Plunkett. Updated August 15th, 2024

They do politics ads in the US a bit differently to the party political broadcasts we have in the UK.

But even for the way they do it in America, this particular anti-Trump ad which has just gone viral on Twitter is simply ferocious. And blisteringly effective.

It was posted by Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell and when we say it’s quite the watch, it’s quite the watch.

Mega ooof.

To conclude …

Source @ericswalwell