15 of the funniest and most eye-opening Tinder exchanges that went viral on Reddit so far this year

Life dating tinder

We’ve never been on Tinder or any other online dating app for that matter, but from afar they seem to have made it both easier and so much more difficult to meet someone, all at the same time.

We say that having spent the last hour or so looking through the experiences people have been sharing on the subReddit ‘Everything about Tinder’, and these are the 15 of the most eye-opening exchanges we came across.

Sometimes funny, invariably shocking … boy, it’s a minefield out there!

1. ‘Universal experience’

(via)

2. ‘Her bio was “the snack that smiles back”’

(via)

3. ‘But what about my benefits?’

(via)

4. ‘It’s so over???’

(via)

5. ‘My parents payed her to talk to me’

(via)

6. ‘Not even entertaining it anymore’

(via)

7. ‘Match their energy *update* she responded lol’

(via)

8. ‘Online dating as an average guy’

(via)