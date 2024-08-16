Lee Hurst bit back at trolls mocking his ‘spaghetti’ tweet and this comeback was simply magnificent

Twitter comebacks Lee Hurst

To the world of Lee Hurst now, who older readers might remember from They Think It’s All Over, who’s been going viral on Twitter except not for the reasons he presumably would have wanted.

A couple of his tweets have been getting more attention than usual, including this one …

I can’t get over how this joke doesn’t work on any level at all. pic.twitter.com/NdxLjNT9Bh — Michael Manoel Chaves (parody) (@qandamazon) August 16, 2024

… but mostly this one.

And if it’s got you peering at it like one of those magic eye posters which were big back when They Think It’s All Over was on the telly, then you weren’t the only one.

This is a clever joke because it doesn’t work on multiple levels. Sure it’s unfunny but anyone can do unfunny. Creepy? Not so hard. It takes real craft to make it totally incoherent as well. It achieves pure laugh-annihilating anti-comedy. pic.twitter.com/Y51zD0wqTJ — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) August 15, 2024

I’m almost fascinated by how bad this is. The ridiculously clunky delivery. The bizarre capitalisation of every word. The desperation to appear edgy. The accompanying picture of spaghetti. The fact that you can read the ‘joke’ 20 times and still not so much as smirk. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/mOzuHqJs6g — Moog (@a_toots) August 16, 2024

Ironic that the Arabic numerical system tells us that last time he was popular. — Col (@Colehistory1982) August 15, 2024

Funnily enough I had spaghetti last night and mine spelled out “shut up, Lee, ya daft bastard” x pic.twitter.com/talGgmsgEw — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) August 16, 2024

I’m blocked, if someone wouldn’t mind popping this in the replies. pic.twitter.com/3pq8jQGn6s — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 16, 2024

Restaurants don’t serve alphabetti spaghetti. Normal spaghetti doesn’t spell out words, whether in English, Arabic or any other language. Lee Hurst is a really, really shit comedian whose jokes don’t even work on their own terms. pic.twitter.com/DnWFmgIFiv — Darren Johnson (@DarrenJohnson66) August 15, 2024

But the real reason we mention it because Hurst bit back at the people trolling him in the comments, and this comeback which followed was simply gold standard.

Mega oof.

Now that is funny — Lisa P (@evanslis456) August 16, 2024

I think that’s a mic drop. Which, ironically is what both people in Lee’s audience wish he would do before he starts speaking. — Puppy Phat (@Meerkatpb) August 16, 2024

Ahahahahahahahahahahahjajajahahhahah ratio’d the melt — Hugh G. Rection (@Nevertory69) August 16, 2024

masterful dunking in the comments section, lol pic.twitter.com/UBy3fSv1pn — Daniel Kennedy (@fliglman) August 15, 2024

And also …

There’s a very simple reason why: – Right wing comedy isn’t very successful

– Lee Hurst hasn’t been popular since the 90s pic.twitter.com/CR42DvlgIN — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) August 15, 2024

And finally!

A horse walks into a bar.

The barman say: ‘Why the long face?’

The horse replies: ‘Lee Hurst, man. Lee fucking Hurst.’ pic.twitter.com/169Ou8udBJ — Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) August 16, 2024

Source @PaulBar05336861 @LeeHurstComic