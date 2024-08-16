Twitter comebacks Lee Hurst

Lee Hurst bit back at trolls mocking his ‘spaghetti’ tweet and this comeback was simply magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated August 16th, 2024

To the world of Lee Hurst now, who older readers might remember from They Think It’s All Over, who’s been going viral on Twitter except not for the reasons he presumably would have wanted.

A couple of his tweets have been getting more attention than usual, including this one …

… but mostly this one.

And if it’s got you peering at it like one of those magic eye posters which were big back when They Think It’s All Over was on the telly, then you weren’t the only one.

But the real reason we mention it because Hurst bit back at the people trolling him in the comments, and this comeback which followed was simply gold standard.

Mega oof.

And also …

And finally!

Source @PaulBar05336861 @LeeHurstComic