People are sharing their horror stories of their worst holidays – 21 traumatic trips

Life holidays summer vacations

‘Tis the season to be jolly well getting the hell out of dodge for some much-needed relaxation time.

As most of us corporate drones know, this is the prime time of year for the Out of Office reply, as people head off on their sun breaks to see them through another long, dark British winter.

But if you’re not going anywhere yourself, and want to revel in tales of holidays gone wrong, then this thread from the excellent The Fence magazine has you covered.

The sun is high and it feels like everyone but you is on holiday. To dampen their enjoyment, and make those of us sweating at home feel better, we’re asking for tales of your most hated holidays. Your vilest vacations. Your hotels and hostelries most horrid. Give us your worst. pic.twitter.com/8qUTDMuy7W — The Fence Magazine (@The_Fence_Mag) August 13, 2024

Here are some of the best/grimmest stories.

1.

A flat block in Berlin, the beds were like little matchboxes, the ancient Braun hairdryer blew up, the bathroom door came off its hinges and nearly flattened me & the woman running it called the police on us on our first night. Outstanding. — Jenn Gannon (@thejenngannon) August 13, 2024

2.

A hell-hole in Bellagio where the food was inedible, the clientele was Russian, the ravioli was made with peacock and the room was haunted. Yours for €500 a night. — Alexander Larman (@alexlarman) August 13, 2024

3.

A friend found an all-inclusive holiday in Malta. Friend was skint so holiday was v cheap. On the transit from the airport to the hotel, he said ‘I should tell you, this hotel is the worst-rated on Tripadvisor’. ‘The worst-rated hotel in Malta?’ I asked

‘…no…’ he said — Jon Dryden Taylor (@jondrytay) August 13, 2024

4.

Got a cheap henna tattoo of the Juventus badge (?) in Malta when I was seven. Burned my skin something fierce, got infected pretty much instantly, then stayed on my arm for months afterward, like I’d been branded in a Turin prison https://t.co/R6PQGzASZs — Kieran Morris (@kf_morris) August 13, 2024

5.

Forgot to book a hotel for a weekend in Cork, ended up in a nightmare hotel. A mess, blood stains visible through the sheets, no shower head. Opened a drawer which someone had graffitied “I’ve shat in the kettle” https://t.co/vcxSUZIDus — Duncan McKay (@DuncMcKay) August 13, 2024

6.

My boyfriend broke up with me 1 day into a 3 day trip to Latvia. Tried to soldier through with a day at the beach, I was attacked by a swarm of mosquitos, had an allergic reaction & spent the rest of the day trying to obtain antihistamines through a substantial language barrier — Samira Shackle (@samirashackle) August 13, 2024

7.

The year of the Fastnet Race disaster. Trailer tent on a campsite near Mevagissey, two days and nights of holding the thing down. All bedding saturated, tent so badly torn it was barely worth bringing home. Dead dog in the toilets. https://t.co/KDKyQSJYWq — David McArdle (@davemcardle) August 13, 2024

8.

Croatia – we returned to the Airbnb off our chops from a festival, only to find the ground floor had just been broken into. It was a mess, all exaggerated and silly, like a cartoon crime scene. I thought it was the funniest thing. Turns out all our passports were stolen https://t.co/5AUfT4ZuXc — Nick Thompson (@niche_t_) August 13, 2024

9.

Went with ex wife and son on one of those “allocation on arrival” jobs. Was to Magluf in late 90s. Hotel was an absolute shit show. At check in was adverts for all the sex shows they were putting on. Round the pool broken glass put my son in hospital and after 1 day our room was… — MaseysMancave (@MMancaveMusing) August 14, 2024

10.