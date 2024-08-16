People have been sharing the ‘weirdest rules’ they had to follow at home when they were kids – 17 proper eye-openers

Life families reddit

There are some things in life that we think are completely normal – that is, until we tell other people about them and they look at us like we have three heads. Well, that’s exactly what happened to these Reddit users after poothhippers asked this.

‘What’s the weirdest rule you had to follow at your childhood home?’

And their parents’ foibles were unleashed onto the world. Here are some of our favourites.

1.

‘I wasn’t allowed to put sugar in my tea because my mum told me that when you go to prison they don’t let you have sugar, so it will makes prison that much harder.

‘Thanks for having so much faith in me mum.

‘I’m pretty sure you are allowed sugar for your tea in prison.’

Embarrassed_Big_1361

2.

‘Don’t turn the lights on or off too hard.’

HIMcDonagh

3.

‘Not allowed to say ‘I hate’ anything. I hated mustard. I had to say I liked mustard but didn’t prefer it.’

ZOMBIE91KILLER

4.

‘I wasn’t allowed to watch mice centric movies (The Rescuers, American Tail) because my mom said “our cat finds them offensive.”‘

Comfortable-Try-6413

5.

‘No making funny faces because your face will get stuck like that.

‘No cutting hair at night because the witches will steal it.

‘No drinking coffee because it will stunt your growth.

‘No vacuuming at night because it will suck up the spirits.’

vimommy

6.

‘Nt allowed to walk around in socks with no shoes. I got my revenge when I moved into my first when I moved into my first nice apartment alone. They came to visit and I made them take their shoes off at the door.’

puledrotauren

7.

‘We weren’t allowed to look directly at the microwave when it was running.’

BAT123456789

8.

‘We weren’t allowed to chew gum after 4:30 because we wouldn’t be “getting enough use out of it” before we had dinner at 6:00.’

SuLiaodai

9.

‘I wasn’t allowed to do anything near a windows. My mom was convinced that our neighbors were always watching us so I had to crouch down whenever I went by a window.’

Formal-Distance-4562