Simply 23 of the best line deliveries in the history of movies and TV (NSFW!)

Entertainment movies tv

Sometimes it’s not about what you say, but how you say it.

And lots of the greatest entertainers know that.

So when Twitter/X user @DCUDianaPrince asked for the greatest line deliveries in history, there were a lot to choose from.

BEST line delivery in history — ✨ (@DCUDianaPrince) August 4, 2024

To wit:

1.

2.

This right here lmao pic.twitter.com/bgX9phKpoY — Grunge Dude (@DootDootYeah) August 7, 2024

3.

There is only one answer pic.twitter.com/tuZ2p0r8vX — Chris Harihar (@ChrisHarihar) August 6, 2024

4.

Angus MacFadyen’s entire perfomance as Robert the Bruce in Braveheart, crowned by one of the best lines ever uttered in a major motion picture: “My hate…will die…with you.” The scorn, disgust and contempt tinged with sadness is palpable. Perfectly delivered. pic.twitter.com/zM1agmwpl0 — Scabb NJ-R (@scabbenjor) August 7, 2024

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.