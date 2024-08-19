This hilarious wrong answer from Anne Robinson-era Weakest Link may be the funniest ever

Entertainment Funny fails tv

We don’t know what it’s like to answer questions under the extreme pressure of knowing you’ll end up on television, and with the added stress of falling under the scrutiny of Anne Robinson, so we can’t judge former Big Brother winner Brian Belo for his answer here.

We can laugh at him, though.

The funniest answer of all time️ pic.twitter.com/towVFutiUR — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) August 15, 2024

In case you didn’t quite catch that –

Anne Robinson: In prisoner of war camps in World War II what ‘T’ was the kind of underground passage frequently dug as a means of escape? Brian Belo: Herbal tea.

The 2008 celebrity episode of The Weakest Link is legendary due to that response, but there were still a few people who hadn’t seen it.

However, the funniest thing we’ve seen on a game show wasn’t from a contestant. It was this classic Bradley Walsh moment.

