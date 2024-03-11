Celebrity tv

Helen Flanagan’s Weakest Link answer was so bad it was unbrielievable

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 11th, 2024

If you watched the latest episode of The Weakest Link, we suspect one answer given by Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan will have caught your attention.

We know the studio atmosphere can make people’s minds go blank, but this …this was spectacular.

Watch what happened.

That’s going to be a proper hall-of-famer, we’re sure.

Just check out what people are already saying about it – including the inevitable cheese puns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We bet Sam was speaking for many people here.

It reminded people of another Weakest Link classic.

READ MORE

We’re not sure whether this is the worst quiz answer or the best

Source Andy Image Screengrab