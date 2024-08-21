The genius who created these 11 videos featuring song lyrics made from LinkedIn profile names deserves a raise
Professional networking site LinkedIn might be better known for its cringe posts these days, but it turns out there is something far more entertaining about it than seeing a captain of industry sharing what he learned about B2B sales from proposing to his girlfriend.
Linkedin cannot be real pic.twitter.com/tT2GlqlzOf
— Avi (@avighnash) May 1, 2024
Twitter/X user Chris Bakke shared this clip of the opening lines of ‘Otherside’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers, using the names of people on LinkedIn to sync up with the lyrics.
I’ve done it.
I’ve reached the end of the internet.
There is nothing else to see.
— Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) August 13, 2024
Bakke got the clip from the TikTok account @LinkedIn.Lyrics, so we’ve unearthed a few more doozies for you.
1. Pearl Jam, ‘Even Flow’
@linkedin.lyrics The 2 most important things in life: Networking, and Classic Rock#music #rock #fypシ゚viral #linkedin #professional ♬ original sound – Linkedin Lyrics
2. Black Eyed Peas, ‘I Gotta Feeling’
@linkedin.lyrics Pt. 2 #music #professional #linkedin #fy #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – Linkedin Lyrics
3. blink-182, ‘All The Small Things’
@linkedin.lyricsall the small things♬ original sound – Linkedin Lyrics
4. Queen, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
@linkedin.lyricsbohemian rhapsody♬ original sound – Linkedin.lyrics – Linkedin Lyrics
5. Taylor Swift, ‘We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together’
@linkedin.lyricswe are never ever getting back together♬ original sound – Linkedin.lyrics – Linkedin Lyrics
6. Ludacris, ‘Baby’
@linkedin.lyrics Replying to @Worldwide Hidden Gems ♬ original sound – Linkedin Lyrics
7. Don McLean, ‘American Pie’
@linkedin.lyricsBuddy Levy looks like someone you’d want to be friends with #LinkedIn #Music #Fyp♬ original sound – Linkedin.lyrics – Linkedin Lyrics
8. Elton John, ‘Your Song’
@linkedin.lyricsShoutout Linda Wirll #LinkedIn #Music #fyp♬ original sound – Linkedin.lyrics – Linkedin Lyrics
9. DMX, ‘Party Up’
@linkedin.lyrics Have a song reccomendation? Or a friend’s LinkedIn profile you want to see in one of our videos? DM us. We’ll see what we can do!#music #fypシ゚viral #linkedin #professional #dmx ♬ original sound – Linkedin Lyrics
10. Iyaz, ‘Replay’
@linkedin.lyricsThis song is forever a banger. Also… Diddy Kahne is #OPENTOWORK Hire that man. #Linkedin #Music #Fyp♬ original sound – Linkedin.lyrics – Linkedin Lyrics
11. Kendrick Lamar, ‘Humble’
@linkedin.lyrics“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar #Linkedin #Music #Parody #fyp♬ original sound – Linkedin.lyrics – Linkedin Lyrics
And one for the old romantics.
Van Morrison, ‘Brown Eyed Girl’
@linkedin.lyricsPt 2♬ Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison
