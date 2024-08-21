The genius who created these 11 videos featuring song lyrics made from LinkedIn profile names deserves a raise

Life linkedin TikTok work

Professional networking site LinkedIn might be better known for its cringe posts these days, but it turns out there is something far more entertaining about it than seeing a captain of industry sharing what he learned about B2B sales from proposing to his girlfriend.

Linkedin cannot be real pic.twitter.com/tT2GlqlzOf — Avi (@avighnash) May 1, 2024

Twitter/X user Chris Bakke shared this clip of the opening lines of ‘Otherside’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers, using the names of people on LinkedIn to sync up with the lyrics.

I’ve done it. I’ve reached the end of the internet. There is nothing else to see. pic.twitter.com/TPFamU6Ix1 — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) August 13, 2024

Bakke got the clip from the TikTok account @LinkedIn.Lyrics, so we’ve unearthed a few more doozies for you.

1. Pearl Jam, ‘Even Flow’

2. Black Eyed Peas, ‘I Gotta Feeling’

3. blink-182, ‘All The Small Things’

4. Queen, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

5. Taylor Swift, ‘We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together’

6. Ludacris, ‘Baby’

7. Don McLean, ‘American Pie’

8. Elton John, ‘Your Song’

9. DMX, ‘Party Up’

10. Iyaz, ‘Replay’

11. Kendrick Lamar, ‘Humble’

And one for the old romantics.

Van Morrison, ‘Brown Eyed Girl’

