This choice of photo to report on the impending divorce of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez lightened the mood – 17 five-star reviews

Poke Staff. Updated August 22nd, 2024

In Hollywood Déjà Vu Hour, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have split up …again.

Two years after their Las Vegas wedding, and 20 years after they first cancelled their wedding plans, it looks like the end of the line for Bennifer, and this is how entertainment site ScreenTime chose to announce it –

Jennifer at an awards ceremony, Ben dressed as Batman

While divorce is no laughing matter, the idea of Jennifer Lopez divorcing Batman certainly was.

