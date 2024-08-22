This choice of photo to report on the impending divorce of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez lightened the mood – 17 five-star reviews

Celebrity actors

In Hollywood Déjà Vu Hour, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have split up …again.

Two years after their Las Vegas wedding, and 20 years after they first cancelled their wedding plans, it looks like the end of the line for Bennifer, and this is how entertainment site ScreenTime chose to announce it –

While divorce is no laughing matter, the idea of Jennifer Lopez divorcing Batman certainly was.

1.

perfect photos, looks like she divorced him because he wouldn’t stop wearing a batman costume. zero notes https://t.co/DsbKcPa2Lx — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 21, 2024

2.

*dying* that they’ve used this photo where he looks like a Fathers 4 Justice member who spent too much on the costume https://t.co/0765XBSaB0 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 21, 2024

3.

when i get divorced please don't use the photo where i dressed up as a bat https://t.co/Oah8r8Rc4C — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) August 21, 2024

4.

Why do we fall

So we can get divorced

Batman begin https://t.co/aVAd9vGaxr — Edward (@edwardodell) August 21, 2024

5.

imagine getting dumped and the picture they use is you in a batman costume https://t.co/vHiNicF1IL — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) August 21, 2024

6.

Flashback: Jennifer and Ben enjoying a basketball game, during happier times. https://t.co/pFufGwSYl0 pic.twitter.com/DQD7uX72Fi — Bobcat 2024 (@BobcatneySpears) August 21, 2024

7.

Poor guy already lost both his parents https://t.co/epcTN3Zoma — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) August 21, 2024

8.

Of course. What room is there in his life for love when he's committed to the never-ending crusade against crime in Gotham? https://t.co/tQyD5RsmRR — Martin Kessler (@MovieKessler) August 21, 2024

9.