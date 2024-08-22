An underwater dancer has recreated Raygun’s infamous Olympic breaking routine and it’s really making a splash

Entertainment olympics

The Paris Olympics was a feast of strength, grace and athleticism across many awe-inspiring events. And then there was Rachael Gunn – the B-girl known as Raygun.

This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics. She participated in break dancing and got 0 points. pic.twitter.com/8PULsMBxxN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) August 10, 2024

The moves that launched a thousand memes will go down in Olympic history, but not in a way that Raygun would have liked. These posts show just the type of inspiration her routine has provided.

Former world champion synchronised swimmer Kristina Makushenko has taken Raygun’s catastrophe and turned it into a triumph – underwater.

TilTok users were rightly very impressed.

Why does it look way better underwater!

B!g Kev

You are now StingRay.

Bruce Wayne

Raygun vs Watergun.

Cristian

Under water & in heels. It was actually pretty dope!!

userRoszellaTaihi

Ole girl literally did Raygun’s whole routine underwater and in heels and made it look like something that should actually win a gold medal.

yobettarun

Something that impressive was always going to jump platforms.

Signature moves from the Underwater Breakdance Olympics 2024, fueled by the electrifying energy of RayGun's iconic Olympic performance and performed by Kristina Makushenko Kristina Makushenko is a former world champion in synchronized swimming who has transitioned her skills to… pic.twitter.com/8D6syYQvoh — Game of X (@froggyups) August 22, 2024

When the post was shared by Massimo it reached a wide and appreciative audience.

1.

Same moves, but one is far superior to the other… https://t.co/j3pwmo6njP — Don Covert (@_DonCovert_) August 22, 2024

2.

What’s the biggest troll you’ve ever seen? I’ll start https://t.co/ERvKqtHUO8 — Dick Thorne (@DickThorne1776) August 22, 2024

3.

So putting it underwater actually made it look good. — T Hampshire (@trenthampshire) August 22, 2024

4.

That’s amazing wow — Jesse (@Jesse_2O19) August 22, 2024

5.

wow, she actually made it cool — whiteh4t, MD (@whiteh4t) August 22, 2024

6.

Now I have a conflict of interest… the worst breakdance I've ever seen is now the best synchronised swimming I've seen! Underwater kangaroo is a straight up "10" — Ima Lovinit (@101bonvivant) August 22, 2024

7.

Yeah give her a gold medal cuz same moves but underwater?! Lmaooo goddamn now that’s an athlete worthy of the title, and respect of their art and hardwork. https://t.co/5Vcdo55QfB — Mix (@iammikedup) August 22, 2024

Follow Kristina Makushenko on TikTok to see more of her amazing skills.

