An underwater dancer has recreated Raygun’s infamous Olympic breaking routine and it’s really making a splash

Poke Staff. Updated August 22nd, 2024

The Paris Olympics was a feast of strength, grace and athleticism across many awe-inspiring events. And then there was Rachael Gunn – the B-girl known as Raygun.

The moves that launched a thousand memes will go down in Olympic history, but not in a way that Raygun would have liked. These posts show just the type of inspiration her routine has provided.

Former world champion synchronised swimmer Kristina Makushenko has taken Raygun’s catastrophe and turned it into a triumph – underwater.

@kristimakush95 Underwater Breakdance Olympics 2024 ⠀ Such signature moves #RayGun #BreakDance #Olympics2024 #Underwater #DanceVideo #Olympics ♬ Planet Rock – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force

TilTok users were rightly very impressed.

Why does it look way better underwater!
B!g Kev

You are now StingRay.
Bruce Wayne

Raygun vs Watergun.
Cristian

Under water & in heels. It was actually pretty dope!!
userRoszellaTaihi

Ole girl literally did Raygun’s whole routine underwater and in heels and made it look like something that should actually win a gold medal.
yobettarun

Something that impressive was always going to jump platforms.

When the post was shared by Massimo it reached a wide and appreciative audience.

Follow Kristina Makushenko on TikTok to see more of her amazing skills.

