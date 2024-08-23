Don McLean said he predicted the rise of “woke bulls**t” in ‘American Pie’ – 16 good ol’ responses

Entertainment music woke

The lyrics of Don McLean‘s classic song ‘American Pie’ have been closely analysed and debated for over 50 years.

But the singer-songwriter has revealed a new interpretation of the lyrics that might surprise you: the rise of a generation of “woke” young people.

Don McLean: ‘I predicted all this woke BS with American Pie’ https://t.co/ESBinciwUN — Metro (@MetroUK) August 19, 2024

In an interview with Metro, McLean talks about what his song means to him today.

“This song talks about the fact that things are going somewhat in the wrong direction, and I think that they’re still going in the wrong direction. I think most people looking at America now kind of think that too. “I mean, we certainly have a wonderful country, and we do wonderful things, but we also are in the middle of all this woke bullshit, you know, and all this other stuff that there is absolutely no point to, as far as I can see, other than to undermine people’s beliefs in the country. That’s very bad.”

He goes on to say that people today don’t want to feel too much and want to “anesthetise themselves against any emotion”.

“We have the opportunity to make a change and make a difference in people’s lives simply because we’re alive and you can do a good thing for somebody, you can forgive someone, you can help someone, you can love someone, rather than be angry all the time. “There’s so much anger out there. So many of these college students have been given everything, and they’re just angry. They don’t know why they’re angry. They don’t even know what to be angry about. It’s really a symptom, I think, of the fact that they’re frustrated. They don’t have a path that they can tread in life that leads to a better life.”

There are probably plenty of people who would agree with McLean’s points, but on Twitter/X, people just wanted to have fun with the idea of McLean as the man who predicted “woke” – mostly by changing the song’s famous lyrics.

I drove my chevy to the levy but the levy was bi, and good old they/thems were drinking oat milk and chai https://t.co/PCFrDTIlxs — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) August 22, 2024

These days, if you drive your Chevy to the levy and you find it dry, then you get arrested and thrown in jail https://t.co/dmvhthUBmK — Rick (@bertdernernert) August 21, 2024

it’s true. so many young people today are still tormented by their unexplored grief over the death of the Big Bopper — ️‍⚧️ Michelle Pfeiffart ️‍⚧️ (@SCircledick) August 22, 2024

Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee burst due to climate change and I died. — rental snake (@WuhanClams) August 21, 2024

kids these days don’t drive their chevy to the levy anymore, because of woke https://t.co/u7A1ig5QXU — Sarah (@itssarahlexi) August 21, 2024

“Ya see the song went ‘Singin’ ‘This’ll be the day that I die’ but I wanted it to be ‘that’ll be the day that I DEI” — Razzball (@Razzball) August 22, 2024

And them good old boys were drinking whisky and Coke

Saying you can’t do this anymore because of woke https://t.co/38xZ1eGvGY — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) August 22, 2024

“Old Man Yells At Pop Music” (8:42) https://t.co/TwRqcLB515 — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) August 22, 2024

