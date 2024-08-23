Science elon musk

Elon Musk’s vision for the future of Neuralink sounds more like a threat than a promise – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 23rd, 2024

Elon Musk is a man who splits opinion.

Some people think he’s a genius – others, not so much.

Musk: Believe what you see, not what you're told. @limitlessjest: "Ok. I've been told you're a genius but I've only ever seen you behave like a fucking moron."

His devoted followers rave about the quality of his products, but the products have another story to tell.

Which brings us to this post about Neuralink, the brain implant his scientists have been developing.

Update about the second Neuralink device in a human. If all goes well, there will be hundreds of people with Neuralinks within a few years, maybe tens of thousands within 5 years, millions within 10 years, …

An update on the Neuralink website claimed that the second human Neuralink subject, Alex – a spinal injury patient – had been discharged after a day and had been using the link to play video games and operate a 3D printer.

But the prospect of Mr ‘Let’s sack everyone who knows how to keep the site running’ having any kind of agency over something in actual human (or any other species) brains didn’t fill people with excitement.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Perhaps Neuralink’s next volunteer will be closer to home.

READ MORE

People are having fun with Elon Musk’s Grok 2.0 A.I. bot – 16 weird and wonderful images

Image Screengrab