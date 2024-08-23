Elon Musk’s vision for the future of Neuralink sounds more like a threat than a promise – 15 favourite reactions

Science elon musk

Elon Musk is a man who splits opinion.

Some people think he’s a genius – others, not so much.

His devoted followers rave about the quality of his products, but the products have another story to tell.

Turns out those cyber trucks suck pic.twitter.com/aRX6mQpUXK — David Leavitt ‍♂️ (@David_Leavitt) August 3, 2024

Tesla's demo of its first electric pickup didn't go quite according to plan. The "Tesla armor glass" windows shattered when hit with a metallic ball pic.twitter.com/QH5Yzrvu2y — Bloomberg Originals (@bbgoriginals) November 22, 2019

SpaceX engine test quite literally explodes https://t.co/AM3YkKAWma — Oedipal Arrangements says CEASEFIRE NOW (@6to12elbow) May 27, 2024

Which brings us to this post about Neuralink, the brain implant his scientists have been developing.

An update on the Neuralink website claimed that the second human Neuralink subject, Alex – a spinal injury patient – had been discharged after a day and had been using the link to play video games and operate a 3D printer.

But the prospect of Mr ‘Let’s sack everyone who knows how to keep the site running’ having any kind of agency over something in actual human (or any other species) brains didn’t fill people with excitement.

1.

For any Star Trek fans thinking "this is how the Borg started!", rest assured, it isn't. For all their many flaws, the Borg are: A) Completely unbothered about whether anyone likes them or not B) Very competent Qualities that could never apply to anything founded by Musk pic.twitter.com/H6sQLm67nI — Dean Burnett (@[email protected]) (@garwboy) August 22, 2024

2.

Awesome. An army of people running around with computer chips implanted in their brains by Elon Musk. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/f6dNyc6hpj — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) August 22, 2024

3.

Why does this sound like a threat? https://t.co/zQ5OKkxYDn — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) August 22, 2024

4.

Why isn't the alternative media talking about this!? https://t.co/vvgHrnuyp7 pic.twitter.com/zTCdRDhQJh — Brent Lee (@BrentLeeSDCIC) August 22, 2024

5.

The prospect of Elon controlling a chip in my brain becomes less appealing with each new tweet he posts. pic.twitter.com/Grwv2EW4jj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2024

6.

7.

I dunno. If you are willing to let Elon Musk (a man who builds like 3 cars a year badly and drove this site into the ground so badly he had to sue advertisers) put an implant in your brain, maybe you deserve the resultant brain rot? Maybe it was already there? — Jen Keane (@zenbuffy) August 22, 2024

8.

And one morning you'll wake up and it will be the 1st Jan 1970. https://t.co/lcaKcd8err pic.twitter.com/ua9SvIB9Qd — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 22, 2024

9.

10.

I think I know how this Doctor Who episode ends https://t.co/CwdwjwVfOG — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) August 22, 2024

11.

I saw The Matrix too many times to be plugging myself into anything. — Cary Kelly (@CaryKelly11) August 22, 2024

12.

This man couldn’t even handle streaming an audio-only conversation on his own platform without massive glitches. Not a chance in hell anyone should trust him to install hardware in their brains. https://t.co/BO3c7sjHAa — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) August 22, 2024

13.

I’ve seen the CyberTruck videos lol nah I’m good on glue and paste in my brain pic.twitter.com/gCT2g0vgw7 — Jr Hepburn (@jrhepburnfilm) August 22, 2024

14.

The perks? Humming 40 minutes of elevator music when asked a question in a job interview! — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) August 22, 2024

15.

Pfft… I wouldn’t trust the janky app maven of fiery cars and exploding rockets to plunge my toilet, let alone put a chip anywhere near my brain. pic.twitter.com/PUGwaN6mR6 — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) August 22, 2024

Perhaps Neuralink’s next volunteer will be closer to home.

Elon you are the Bravest man I know so please test the neuralink on yourself immediately to show everyone how safe it is — gaz (@gazpachomachine) August 22, 2024

