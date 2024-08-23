Politics America donald trump

A very unflattering picture of Donald Trump is going viral – 17 blistering reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated August 23rd, 2024

Donald Trump, it’s probably fair to say, is a vain man.

We know he certainly thinks of himself as a looker. And we also know he hates when people laugh at him.

So he’s likely not going to appreciate this picture of him on the campaign trail in the desert heat of Arizona uploaded to Getty Images.

It was spotted by Twitter user Rob DenBleyker, and then others logged into Getty to make sure it was genuine.

After that, people just had fun with the grimacing Don’s picture, quite a lot of it toilet humour.

