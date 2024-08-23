A very unflattering picture of Donald Trump is going viral – 17 blistering reactions

Politics America donald trump

Donald Trump, it’s probably fair to say, is a vain man.

We know he certainly thinks of himself as a looker. And we also know he hates when people laugh at him.

So he’s likely not going to appreciate this picture of him on the campaign trail in the desert heat of Arizona uploaded to Getty Images.

this is an unedited photo from Getty pic.twitter.com/KeTPwo0tvp — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) August 23, 2024

It was spotted by Twitter user Rob DenBleyker, and then others logged into Getty to make sure it was genuine.

Holy crap, I thought you were joking pic.twitter.com/Zji9Fu0hwN — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 23, 2024

I immediately logged into my Getty account to download this at the highest resolution possible https://t.co/nHMta49X4o pic.twitter.com/ssQwE5A11E — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 23, 2024

After that, people just had fun with the grimacing Don’s picture, quite a lot of it toilet humour.

1.

Me on the turlet after my fourth can of pork and beans in three hours pic.twitter.com/q8Bg2xUI5Z — Dave McElfatrick showing RAGER @ Gamescom (@daveexplosm) August 23, 2024

me coming into the bathroom right after you pic.twitter.com/51Yb8BAocG — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) August 23, 2024

2.

this is an edited photo from me pic.twitter.com/OUAWy1R4QF — ⛉⚔ ᵂⁱᴿᵉᴰ•ᵁˢᴰ ⚔⛊ (@Xx_WiReD_xX) August 23, 2024

3.

4.

There’s more important shit to focus on but Jesus Henry Christ. https://t.co/WAAutyZPwl — DaveHolmes.bsky.social (@DaveHolmes) August 23, 2024

5.

Do not, my friends, become addicted to freedom https://t.co/7HquqL54nG — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) August 23, 2024

6.

forgot to brush him with egg before popping him in https://t.co/xOKR7Eb8m2 — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) August 23, 2024

7.

He’s looking more and more like this guy: pic.twitter.com/Qggob3ikOW — John Kline Artwork (@johnnysmooth) August 23, 2024

8.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/qaTDKBCcki — Jon Russell | thejonrussell.eth (@thisjonrussell) August 23, 2024

9.

10.