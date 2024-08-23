21 sweet takedowns of JD Vance after his cringefest of a trip to the donut shop

US JD Vance

It seems that there’s no situation so banal that JD Vance can’t make it into an excrutiating watch, either by unleashing his foot-in-mouth tendencies or through a masterclass in awkward body language.

His trip to buy doughnuts – or donuts, if you’re on his side of the pond – employed every bit of his talent for making unfortunate onlookers cringe themselves inside out.

JD Vance order a donut challenge: (Level impossible) pic.twitter.com/TxnP9P9gjX — Philip Germain (@PhilipJGermain) August 22, 2024

“I’m JD Vance. I’m running for Vice President. Good to see you.” “Okay.”

“A lot of glazed here. Some sprinkles stuff. Some of these cinnamon rolls. Whatever makes sense.”

We’re sorry you had to watch that, and even more sorry if it’s ruined doughnuts for you. Here’s how Twitter/X responded.

1.

“I’m JD Vance, I’m running for Vice President.” “…Okay.” pic.twitter.com/wRR6D1Wf8q — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 22, 2024

2.

JD Vance had a very awkward visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier. Trust us, it’s worse than you even think. pic.twitter.com/Fnohh0bKUf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2024

3.

“Hello, dough servants. Give me a banker’s dozen.” https://t.co/6zBR2yq0jr — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) August 23, 2024

4.

fuuuuuuck me, watch this coz the description STILL isn't doing the awkwardness justice https://t.co/dbtlodhvV9 — Sooz Kempner is doing Edinburgh and then a tour (@SoozUK) August 23, 2024

5.

We interrupt our coverage of the flawless Democratic National Convention to bring you the news that – shocker – JD Vance & his team remain *terrible* at this 1) he does not know how many donuts to order without help 2) his team picked and sent him into a place where the staff… https://t.co/R6fME4kFtn — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) August 22, 2024

6.

JD Vance orders donuts like he's wearing a wire — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) August 23, 2024

7.

8.

"I'm JD Vance. I'm running for vice president." "…ok." This is a woman who doesn't need nor want your life story. She just wants to do her job and go home. And honestly, respect. I feel that in my bones — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) August 22, 2024

9.

it's like he walked into an armed robbery and hasn't figured it out yet. https://t.co/PRTwT6mKLN — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) August 22, 2024

10.

I know I’m a weird messenger to be giving advice, but I truly mean this to be helpful, @JDVance. Fire your whole team. They clearly hate you. This is TV production 101, and they failed it. 1) Someone is supposed to scout ahead and make sure everyone there is interested in being… pic.twitter.com/xolsT50xgy — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 23, 2024

11.