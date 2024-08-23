Rumours of a special guest at the last night of the DNC had the internet in peak guessing mode – 33 funniest suggestions
The Democratic National Convention has set a high bar for guests, with Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey and, of course, the Obamas and the Clintons on stage – not to mention Mark Hamill in the audience.
Any Stevie Wonder fans out there? pic.twitter.com/1makyo9j07
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2024
Michelle Obama 2016: "When they go low, we go high."
Michelle Obama 2024: pic.twitter.com/dKSC9heMj5
— LuLu (@lululuvshollis) August 21, 2024
Avengers Assembling #HarrisWalz2024 @DouglasEmhoff @BillClinton @iamwesmoore @JoshShapiroPA pic.twitter.com/XAGJqkcIIA
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 22, 2024
With the arrival of the fourth and final night, as well as the expectation of a rousing closing speech from Kamala Harris, rumours – and that’s all they were – of a secret performer began to circulate.
#BREAKINGNEWS There is a scheduled gap in tonight's DNC schedule that the special guest is only known by a handful of people.
— Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) August 22, 2024
I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but you don’t want to miss the DNC tonight.
If you thought the Oprah surprise was big, just wait.
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) August 22, 2024
Henry Winkler got excited …
Can’t wait
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 22, 2024
So did the rest of the internet. People decided to try and guess who the mystery guest might be, and we gathered our favourites.
1.
Melania?
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2024
2.
The secret DNC guest is the late, great, Dr. Hannibal Lecter.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 22, 2024
3.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever
— Ordeith (@moridieth) August 22, 2024
4.
It’s the fly pic.twitter.com/I2dU3I59ku
— B Smith is not going back!✌️✊ (@Smitty_1972) August 22, 2024
5.
https://t.co/vhyplnJj0V pic.twitter.com/CX7gAqfc9u
— Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) August 22, 2024
6.
Apparently it's Melania with video of Trump and Putin's meetings https://t.co/lQ8h2r3f2R
— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) August 22, 2024
7.
https://t.co/4foMxAw9fT pic.twitter.com/oTpSQcag2M
— Jamie Pierce (@ajamiepierce) August 22, 2024
8.
https://t.co/rk0BEODYc9 pic.twitter.com/c4cmMrPXRA
— Angelo Muredda (@amuredda) August 22, 2024
9.
GENE PARMESAN?!? https://t.co/czg1jZps67 pic.twitter.com/UjDhfheJnY
— Scott Free (@misterscottfree) August 22, 2024
10.
Me tonight in my family room when Taylor and Beyonce come out and perform https://t.co/ANnQIBD3yO pic.twitter.com/ZMhdioeEVY
— scoot (@scootspb) August 22, 2024
11.
https://t.co/y4cexEoGjO pic.twitter.com/raq2Ir3k9Q
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 22, 2024
12.
https://t.co/DlGMB4g6br pic.twitter.com/WwslyGmJb8
— W E S (@MetsWes) August 22, 2024
13.
https://t.co/ohqCuhh651 pic.twitter.com/Qip6BAB8De
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 22, 2024
14.
pic.twitter.com/SsWYZh47oT https://t.co/88kAvOeRL5
— Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) August 22, 2024
15.
Some personal news. https://t.co/xmtMt3tmAG
— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) August 22, 2024
16.
BABY SHARK DO DO DO DO DO DO https://t.co/pRpFSP3Ptp
— Dr. Emily Arndt️⚧️️she/her (@emily_m_arndt) August 22, 2024
17.
https://t.co/0af24ndbIM pic.twitter.com/E0kU9OIjFe
— Malcolm V Tucker ☠️ (@Tucker5law) August 22, 2024