Rumours of a special guest at the last night of the DNC had the internet in peak guessing mode – 33 funniest suggestions

US Democrats us election

The Democratic National Convention has set a high bar for guests, with Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey and, of course, the Obamas and the Clintons on stage – not to mention Mark Hamill in the audience.

Any Stevie Wonder fans out there? pic.twitter.com/1makyo9j07 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2024

Michelle Obama 2016: "When they go low, we go high." Michelle Obama 2024: pic.twitter.com/dKSC9heMj5 — LuLu (@lululuvshollis) August 21, 2024

With the arrival of the fourth and final night, as well as the expectation of a rousing closing speech from Kamala Harris, rumours – and that’s all they were – of a secret performer began to circulate.

#BREAKINGNEWS There is a scheduled gap in tonight's DNC schedule that the special guest is only known by a handful of people. — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) August 22, 2024

I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but you don’t want to miss the DNC tonight. If you thought the Oprah surprise was big, just wait. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) August 22, 2024

Henry Winkler got excited …

Can’t wait — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 22, 2024

So did the rest of the internet. People decided to try and guess who the mystery guest might be, and we gathered our favourites.

1.

Melania? — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2024

2.

The secret DNC guest is the late, great, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 22, 2024

3.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever — Ordeith (@moridieth) August 22, 2024

4.

It’s the fly pic.twitter.com/I2dU3I59ku — B Smith is not going back!✌️✊ (@Smitty_1972) August 22, 2024

5.

6.

Apparently it's Melania with video of Trump and Putin's meetings https://t.co/lQ8h2r3f2R — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) August 22, 2024

7.

8.

9.

10.

Me tonight in my family room when Taylor and Beyonce come out and perform https://t.co/ANnQIBD3yO pic.twitter.com/ZMhdioeEVY — scoot (@scootspb) August 22, 2024

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

BABY SHARK DO DO DO DO DO DO https://t.co/pRpFSP3Ptp — Dr. Emily Arndt‍️‍⚧️️‍she/her (@emily_m_arndt) August 22, 2024

17.