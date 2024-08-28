Peter Crouch said he’s mad for the Oasis reunion and this 10/10 response surely spoke for everyone
Sorry to mention it again but have you heard that Oasis are getting back together? Well, Liam and Noel Gallagher are, along with Paul ‘Bonhead’ Arthurs from the original line up for 14 dates – probably a lot more – across the UK and Ireland.
And we mention it again – again! – because of the several million people who have probably expressed an interest in going, one of them is former England footballer turned uber podcaster, Peter Crouch, who had this to say on Twitter.
I’m so in ! https://t.co/fCuUD6zwvE
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 27, 2024
And while not everyone made the same joke, lots of people did, and if it was an open goal you still had to hit the back of the next. And by the looks of those numbers, it was @RocketLong3 who did it best.
I’ll be gutted if I’m stood behind Crouchy. https://t.co/Me8fdNQ04K
— Rocket (@RocketLong3) August 27, 2024
Seconded.
Please stand at the back Peter
— Josh (@IJSHCAHI) August 27, 2024
FFS You wait 15 years and get stuck behind @petercrouch all night
— David Nealon (@Dpn76) August 27, 2024
It'll be just my luck to get tickets behind you, Peter.
— Paul (@realSarcasmKing) August 27, 2024
Can I go on your shoulders?
— Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) August 28, 2024
Standing on the shoulders of a giant, you mean?
Last word to this person.
@petercrouch only does VIP so you won't have to worry about that
— oatcake (@tdog1410) August 27, 2024
fair
— Rocket (@RocketLong3) August 27, 2024
READ MORE
Kathy Burke had the best response for people saying they should bring back Kevin and Perry
Source @RocketLong3