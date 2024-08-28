Peter Crouch said he’s mad for the Oasis reunion and this 10/10 response surely spoke for everyone

Celebrity oasis Peter crouch

Sorry to mention it again but have you heard that Oasis are getting back together? Well, Liam and Noel Gallagher are, along with Paul ‘Bonhead’ Arthurs from the original line up for 14 dates – probably a lot more – across the UK and Ireland.

And we mention it again – again! – because of the several million people who have probably expressed an interest in going, one of them is former England footballer turned uber podcaster, Peter Crouch, who had this to say on Twitter.

And while not everyone made the same joke, lots of people did, and if it was an open goal you still had to hit the back of the next. And by the looks of those numbers, it was @RocketLong3 who did it best.

I’ll be gutted if I’m stood behind Crouchy. https://t.co/Me8fdNQ04K — Rocket (@RocketLong3) August 27, 2024

Seconded.

Please stand at the back Peter — Josh (@IJSHCAHI) August 27, 2024

FFS You wait 15 years and get stuck behind @petercrouch all night — David Nealon (@Dpn76) August 27, 2024

It'll be just my luck to get tickets behind you, Peter. — Paul (@realSarcasmKing) August 27, 2024

Can I go on your shoulders? — Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) August 28, 2024

Standing on the shoulders of a giant, you mean?

Last word to this person.

@petercrouch only does VIP so you won't have to worry about that — oatcake (@tdog1410) August 27, 2024

fair — Rocket (@RocketLong3) August 27, 2024

