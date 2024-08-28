Celebrity Kathy burke oasis

Kathy Burke had the best response for people saying they should bring back Kevin and Perry

Poke Staff. Updated August 28th, 2024

One very happy consequence of the Oasis reunion announcement was that it sent this Kevin and Perry sketch viral again and it will never be anything less than magnificent.

The great Kathy Burke, who of course stars in the clip alongside Harry Enfield, later shared the clip (and we’ve written about that here).

And we mention it again because Burke didn’t leave it there, replying to fans like this.

And this.

And indeed this.

But best of all, perhaps, was the star’s message for everyone – and there were a lot of people – suggesting it was the perfect time to bring the characters back.

And here’s what Kathy had to say about that.

To which the only reply is surely this one.

We’re with Carol …

