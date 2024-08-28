Kathy Burke had the best response for people saying they should bring back Kevin and Perry

Celebrity Kathy burke oasis

One very happy consequence of the Oasis reunion announcement was that it sent this Kevin and Perry sketch viral again and it will never be anything less than magnificent.

the UK if oasis reunite: pic.twitter.com/XOHbgpePxL — emily (@sugarspunemily) August 25, 2024

The great Kathy Burke, who of course stars in the clip alongside Harry Enfield, later shared the clip (and we’ve written about that here).

Very nice to see this doing the rounds again. When I was a little kid I used to go to Manchester and come back with the accent. Harry and Paul thought this was very funny so wrote the sketch. The timing was perfect. https://t.co/LuFaggesN4 — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) August 26, 2024

And we mention it again because Burke didn’t leave it there, replying to fans like this.

this sketch show was instrumental in my youth – thanks Kathy!!! — joe (@DRINKDOG) August 26, 2024

It was also instrumental in me getting a mortgage! — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) August 26, 2024

Possibly my all-time favourite comedy sketch. I believe Harry Enfield genuinely was not aware Kathy Burke had drawn on the beard, you can see him trying his best not to crack up. @KathyBurke is that true? https://t.co/y67PfNCmfy — Eoin Lawlor (@eoinlawlor666) August 26, 2024

Not really, Harry just found the whole thing very funny and we were both taken aback by the audience reaction. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) August 26, 2024

@KathyBurke Hi Kathy,I’ve always loved you,why did you stop acting,you was fucking amazing — Jgsahab (@jgsahab) August 25, 2024

Morning Jgsahab. Many reasons but mostly because I preferred theatre directing so did that for about fifteen years. I do a tiny bit in new Steve McQueen film, Blitz so don’t blink! Thanks for the lovely words, have a good bank holiday. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) August 26, 2024

But best of all, perhaps, was the star’s message for everyone – and there were a lot of people – suggesting it was the perfect time to bring the characters back.

I’d prefer Kev & Perry getting back together than Oasis — chrisgibson34 (@chrisgibson34) August 26, 2024

I wonder what Kevin & Perry are up to now…? — Rich Jacobs (@richardjacobs1) August 26, 2024

Classic. Are you going to do a reunion version? — Lee Woods (@LeeWoods0722) August 26, 2024

Lots of requests for myself and Harry to revive Kevin and Perry since Oasis announcement. It’s not gonna happen. Mainly because I’m now 60 and H is 108 but thanks ever so for the love. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) August 28, 2024

That is so unfair! — sstopp (@sstopp2) August 28, 2024

we love you Kathy …. — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) August 28, 2024

