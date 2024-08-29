US beatles JD Vance

JD Vance trolled Kamala Harris for using a teleprompter which made his excruciating Beatles mix-up even more enjoyable

John Plunkett. Updated August 29th, 2024

JD Vance is shaping up to be the most memorable VP pick since Dan ‘potatoe head’ Quayle (younger readers, look him up).

And this was another classic moment from Donald Trump’s number two running mate, when he trolled Kamala Harris for daring to use a teleprompter.

Which made the excruciating schoolboy error which followed – we didn’t believe it ’til we heard it – even more enjoyable.

Mega oof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

And also …

READ MORE

14 favourite funny reactions to this accidentally blistering JD Vance caption

Source @RonFilipkowski