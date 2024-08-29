JD Vance trolled Kamala Harris for using a teleprompter which made his excruciating Beatles mix-up even more enjoyable

US beatles JD Vance

JD Vance is shaping up to be the most memorable VP pick since Dan ‘potatoe head’ Quayle (younger readers, look him up).

And this was another classic moment from Donald Trump’s number two running mate, when he trolled Kamala Harris for daring to use a teleprompter.

Which made the excruciating schoolboy error which followed – we didn’t believe it ’til we heard it – even more enjoyable.

First half of clip is JD Vance today saying he doesn’t need a teleprompter like Kamala Harris because he’s smart. Second half of clip is him minutes later calling Abbey Gate in Afghanistan “Abbey Road,” which is a Beatles album. pic.twitter.com/UgBjhioQ7I — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2024

Mega oof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And in the end

The love you take

Is equal to

The couch you break https://t.co/hROmNvDoer — Greg Olear (@gregolear) August 29, 2024

Need help identifying these suspects in the Afghanistan attack. pic.twitter.com/0nd79QDIRu — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) August 28, 2024

I NEVER WANT TO HEAR ABBEY ROAD COME OUT OF UR DUMBASS MOUTH AGAIN https://t.co/DBDneyrVLi — lia (@strwbrrypaul) August 29, 2024

Does JD Vance think the White House is on Penny Lane? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 28, 2024

This owns lol https://t.co/44TXeo10Fo — AK Lingus (@aklingus) August 28, 2024

The first sign someone is dumb is they tell you how smart they are. — I am the couch (@CouchHolio) August 28, 2024

If it were possible to die from cringe this man would be classified as a lethal weapon. https://t.co/dOmQ8THl3f — Pat Kreitlow (@patkreitlow) August 28, 2024

To conclude …

This whole “Kamala is dumb” angle is not going to end well for them. — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) August 28, 2024

And also …

Why does JD Vance laugh like he is reading the words ha ha ha off a teleprompter pic.twitter.com/QrIhoCrtmX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 28, 2024

READ MORE

14 favourite funny reactions to this accidentally blistering JD Vance caption

Source @RonFilipkowski