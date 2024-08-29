Nigel Farage said he’d never go to the pub again if outdoor smoking was banned and this was the only response you need

News Keir Starmer nigel farage smoking

Keir Starmer appears set to double down on Rishi Sunak’s plans to curb smoking by going one step further and possibly banning it outside in pub gardens, nightclubs and football stadiums, according to leaked plans.

BREAKING: Keir Starmer is set to ban smoking outside of pub gardens, nightclubs and football stadiums according to leaked government plans [@JackElsom] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 28, 2024

And it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone down all that well with a lot of people.

Banning smoking outside nightclubs of all places is especially depressing. Having a ciggie at the club is where you have your best and most memorable moments/ chats. God these people are the worst. Bore the fuck off. — Jordan Tyldesley (@PippyBing) August 28, 2024

HOW IS ANYONE EVER GOING TO GET LAID IF THEY CAN’T ASK TO BORROW A LIGHTER NOW. https://t.co/JswKcWGkNE — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) August 29, 2024

I despise smoking and think the smoking ban inside venues is brilliant but this is taking it way too far and will put the final nail in the coffin for pubs. https://t.co/CfgesBaVh2 — Ryan (@Ryan01020304061) August 29, 2024

Banning smoking outside of clubs when we are experiencing low birth rates and an apparent male loneliness epidemic??? Does Keir not realise how many rendezvous start in the smoking area of a nightclub???? — ️ (@carbdiem) August 29, 2024

Banning smoking in an outside space is the worst kind of prurient, hectoring, interfering, puritanical bullshit. No health basis to it whatsoever. Just a flat-out act of social control. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 29, 2024

But that was until Nigel Farage wrote in the Telegraph that he’d never go to a pub again if the new Labour PM pressed ahead with the ban.

And it got lots of people – not everyone, obviously – but quite a few, saying this.

Confirmation that banning smoking outside pubs would have one huge public benefit. pic.twitter.com/n14QU0396s — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 29, 2024

So remind us of the downside again pic.twitter.com/LIFi16y7PK — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 29, 2024

Okay now I’m in favour of it pic.twitter.com/Tx33RCwbNr — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) August 29, 2024

ban it yesterday pic.twitter.com/yM8rCeghIc — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 29, 2024

And thus the ‘publess bore’ was born. pic.twitter.com/grDYXMd3it — Brendan May (@bmay) August 29, 2024

I’m a smoker… Farage-free pubs are a brilliant idea! Bring on the ban! pic.twitter.com/493lVOF6ev — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) August 29, 2024

Some good news for those who enjoy a drink at an English pub. pic.twitter.com/1QDXoiCJse — RS Archer (@archer_rs) August 29, 2024

And suddenly I’m all in. https://t.co/TJqABJYiNl — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) August 29, 2024

Stick this on billboards round the country & Downing Street will never have had a more popular policy pic.twitter.com/0OMaJpjKbi — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 29, 2024

And yet this is probably the only response you really need.

Nigel Farage will no more stop going to the pub than he will leave the fucking country. That cunt is forever getting people’s hopes up with promises he can’t or won’t make good on. — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) August 29, 2024

Or, to put it another way …

Alas yes.

Walking into a beer garden after the smoking ban.pic.twitter.com/Dkxb5zTH3p — . (@punniebugger) August 29, 2024

And also …

“What is the charge? Smoking a cigarette? A succulent outdoor cigarette? pic.twitter.com/Okhhen0FdE — Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) August 29, 2024

Source @Tucker5law