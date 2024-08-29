Nigel Farage wasn’t happy the protestor who took aim at him escaped jail and it was a glorious self-own

Politics comebacks nigel farage

You might remember during the election campaign a man threw objects at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an open-top bus tour in Barnsley.

Josh Greally, from Chesterfield, had gone to the town as part of a planned protest against Farge and was this week given a six week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He must have had a good barista https://t.co/1BASkUvkGl — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) August 28, 2024

And was Nigel Farage happy that he hadn’t been sent to prison? Of course he wasn’t, and he went to his favourite place to vent about it.

Throw cement at me, walk free. pic.twitter.com/RdbehxebDc — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 28, 2024

And apart from none of the court reports we’ve read actually mentioned ‘cement’ – ‘cup’ probably doesn’t sound quite so dramatic – it was a glorious self-own on the part of the Reform UK leader. Because, well, look …

