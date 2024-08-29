Politics comebacks nigel farage
Nigel Farage wasn’t happy the protestor who took aim at him escaped jail and it was a glorious self-own
You might remember during the election campaign a man threw objects at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an open-top bus tour in Barnsley.
Josh Greally, from Chesterfield, had gone to the town as part of a planned protest against Farge and was this week given a six week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
He must have had a good barista https://t.co/1BASkUvkGl
— Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) August 28, 2024
And was Nigel Farage happy that he hadn’t been sent to prison? Of course he wasn’t, and he went to his favourite place to vent about it.
Throw cement at me, walk free. pic.twitter.com/RdbehxebDc
— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 28, 2024
And apart from none of the court reports we’ve read actually mentioned ‘cement’ – ‘cup’ probably doesn’t sound quite so dramatic – it was a glorious self-own on the part of the Reform UK leader. Because, well, look …
Sounds AWESOME! Is this just a one-time offer? Is it just cement or would bags of flaming shit be acceptable? What about a javelin? pic.twitter.com/r8DtFSdLZm
— Moog (@a_toots) August 28, 2024
One of the best political offers of recent times #ToriesAreOut #StarmerIsPM54 #farrightfails #TopTierKeir pic.twitter.com/e4aRpVCRER
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) August 28, 2024
Is this a sponsored event for charity? https://t.co/tMBCMB18Dr
— Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ☠️ (@g_gosden) August 28, 2024
Does Mike Graham know about this? That stuff doesn’t grow on trees. https://t.co/OdAYjPrqiX
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) August 28, 2024
‘cement’? Is that a type of fancy coffee? pic.twitter.com/4OqCHQTGks
— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 28, 2024
Challenge accepted https://t.co/afMpA2n0QV
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 28, 2024
This must have been horrendous for Mr Nigel. A loaded paper cup narrowly missed him by a matter of yards.
It was so nearly his grassy knoll moment, it could have even cut his ear.
Daft twat, who falls for this shite?#farage pic.twitter.com/TF1CWjse3a
— The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) August 28, 2024