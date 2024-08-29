This American crypto serial entrepreneur’s eye-opening daily routine got people really exercised – 17 most relatable responses worth waking up for

Life Influencers

Full disclosure – we hadn’t come across serial entrepreneur Colin Yurcisin before. Apparently he’s a multi-millionaire crypto investor (and other things besides) who thinks Jesus is King and whose daily routine, it’s fair to say, is quite the eye-opener.

We know this because he made a video all about it and shared it on Twitter. Of course he did!

The routine that saved my life pic.twitter.com/3r6juYJCRb — Colin Yurcisin (@ColinYurcisin) August 26, 2024

Chances are you’ll need a lie down after just watching that, let alone doing it. But before you do that, make it part of your daily routine – just for today only – to check out these most relatable responses.

1.

No bro, you just rich and got too much time on your hands. You don’t know what the actual life or death struggle is. He just making up adversity in your mind because you’re so damn bored — The American Gentleman (@TAGentleman7) August 27, 2024

2.

Lots of directions to go with this, positive and negative, but I will just point out: There is a genre of 21st century male “I have perfected the game of life” routine that essentially assumes the absence of other people https://t.co/NUlVMPoaAS — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) August 28, 2024

3.

When the day consists of getting ready for the day — VCs Congratulating Themselves (@VCBrags) August 27, 2024

4.

There is an idea of a Patrick Bateman, some kind of abstraction, but there is no real me, only an entity, something illusory. https://t.co/QOhyBIEQbZ — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 28, 2024

5.

“In the morning if my face is a little puffy I’ll put on an ice pack while doing stomach crunches. I can do 1000 now. After I remove the ice pack I use a deep pore cleanser lotion. In the shower I use a water activated gel cleanser, then a honey almond body scrub, and on the face… https://t.co/mtoeOH7uNr — n x d (@nxd1979) August 28, 2024

6.

No one with a 9-5 could realistically do this. I assume you wake up at 7am. Done mediating, journaling, prepping for gym by 8. Finish your gym workout by 9-9:15. Swim + sauna by 9:45. Cold plunge done by 10. Sitting at the comp ready for the day at 10:30. 4 hrs of work. Now you… — HODLuejah ️‍️ (@HODLjesus) August 27, 2024

7.

that’s great and all but when do you play video games and jerk off https://t.co/1BrAeBdiWv — Geuce (@BigGeuce) August 28, 2024

