13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns that went viral this week

It’s that time of the week – already? – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Feel the force!’

So basically you’re admitting it would take a miracle for you to win California. #DonoldsDivineIntervention https://t.co/YlgKhTjCEU — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 28, 2024

2. ‘Smoking hot burn’

3. ‘First class service’

She’s charged fares I never expectedhttps://t.co/EaL3FXxprV — Bustin’ Jowie (@justinbowie1997) August 27, 2024

4. ‘Use your brains, people’

5. ‘Reservoir Knobs”

They are imagining the theme from Reservoir Dogs playing. The rest of us are hearing sad trombones. https://t.co/h7dNtVsipT — Jurassic Snark (@underhandrea) August 29, 2024

6. ‘Computer, end programme’

7. ‘Nigel Farage should have read that twice before hitting send. Or maybe even once’

