Three American Swifties won hearts and minds with their efforts to see the legend that is Larry the Cat

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 30th, 2024

Taylor Swift fan Molly@1989vinyl on TikTok – was recently in London to see her idol, but she and her friends took time out every day to try and catch a glimpse of the most important and beloved resident of Downing Street – Larry the Cat.

She shared the video diary of their pilgrimage.

TikTok users were one hundred per cent here for it.

This is the kind of London tourism content I love.

Beth

She held him up like he was Simba.

Rosie

Aww I’m glad you got to see our prime minister.

Honky Tonk Woman

Larry himself – sort of – was appreciative of their devotion, and posted the video on Twitter/X.

Molly had more kind words for Larry.

