Three American Swifties won hearts and minds with their efforts to see the legend that is Larry the Cat
Taylor Swift fan Molly – @1989vinyl on TikTok – was recently in London to see her idol, but she and her friends took time out every day to try and catch a glimpse of the most important and beloved resident of Downing Street – Larry the Cat.
She shared the video diary of their pilgrimage.
TikTok users were one hundred per cent here for it.
This is the kind of London tourism content I love.
Beth
She held him up like he was Simba.
Rosie
Aww I’m glad you got to see our prime minister.
Honky Tonk Woman
Larry himself – sort of – was appreciative of their devotion, and posted the video on Twitter/X.
People often contact me before visiting London in the hope that they can see me in person – very happy that these fans from the States were successfulpic.twitter.com/CChejtc1BI
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 28, 2024
For those asking the police officer who picked me up asked my permission and was gentle, I just look grumpy sometimes
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 28, 2024
1.
Probably the single most popular resident in no 10. ⬛
— Delly (@I_Delly) August 28, 2024
Probably?!
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 28, 2024
2.
Haha! That ‘huh, what is happening’ face when the officer held you up, adorable.
(Held YOU up, like it’s the actual cat tweeting, urgh I’m lost)
— Jamie Eldon (@jamie_eldon) August 28, 2024
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 28, 2024
3.
I looked multiple days and got a glance of you and screamed like a 12 year old girl at a Spice Girls concert and you gave me a look of disdain, flicked your tail and went inside. It was awesome LOL
— CalabroneShowDogs (@CalabroneDogs) August 28, 2024
4.
Well, since the Queens passed, you're the only real celebrity in Britain besides James Bond 007.
I love the video.
— Ron Dorland (@DorlandRon) August 28, 2024
5.
I've been fantasising about taking day trips to all sorts of cities for lunch…Paris…Edinburgh…Glasgow and London….of course if I made it to London, I'd HAVE to make it to No.10 to see Larry…I mean….what's the point of London (or No.10) otherwise ;)) https://t.co/7ep5uhq5j4
— Ciara & Zoppy Fitzgerald Ⓥ (blue tick) (@Kilts4me) August 29, 2024
6.
Adorable – thanks to the WPC for hoisting you unceremoniously into the air for the ladies. You remained calm & unruffled under pressure. https://t.co/n8bikloBn5
— Shirley Widdop (@Psychologicsal) August 28, 2024
7.
I honestly believe scholars will be studying the popularisation of Larry the cat in years to come. He went from a beloved #10Cat, which few brits knew about to being a cultural sensation known worldwide.. I really believe it's all thanks to @justin_ng https://t.co/HTTP3PYmfH
— Lainey Watson-Hoyle (@LWatsonHoyle) August 28, 2024
8.
This is just so pure. https://t.co/8gHsqrRMEN
— Outlaw Wandering Uterus (@ScrtNrdPrincess) August 29, 2024
9.
Larry, melting hearts, all over the world. https://t.co/jEth9FXhEm
— twistedsoulsister she/her (@soulsister420) August 29, 2024
10.
Ngl if someone agrees to go to London with me, this is the sort of thing I want to do. Other than seeing Tottenham play of course. https://t.co/iPhJR6WveF
— Carly K (@djeterg19) August 28, 2024
11.
This is brilliant, Larry should have his own fan club, don't even know if fan clubs exist anymore, the excitement at the end https://t.co/hO6uYP6ozl
— Jayne Louise (@Jaynelouise1970) August 28, 2024
12.
Molly had more kind words for Larry.
Larry, you made our trip, official meet and greet when?
— Molly (1989vinyl) (@Molly1989vinyl) August 28, 2024
Don't let Tay Tay hear you say that! Thanks so much for coming to see me; love the button x
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 28, 2024
