Twitter comebacks oasis

Men of a certain age are trying to keep Oasis all to themselves and this comeback surely said it best

Poke Staff. Updated August 30th, 2024

There’s been no shortage of Oasis fans of a certain type – 40-something men, mostly – trying to keep their favourite band all to themselves ahead of the group’s much-anticipated reunion tour next year.

And one particular wannabe gatekeeper went viral on Twitter, YouTuber Mark Goldbridge whose ‘watch along’ Manchester United videos you might have seen and who has the thick end of a million followers, don’t you know.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

But did this one say it best? Definitely, maybe.

