Men of a certain age are trying to keep Oasis all to themselves and this comeback surely said it best

There’s been no shortage of Oasis fans of a certain type – 40-something men, mostly – trying to keep their favourite band all to themselves ahead of the group’s much-anticipated reunion tour next year.

And one particular wannabe gatekeeper went viral on Twitter, YouTuber Mark Goldbridge whose ‘watch along’ Manchester United videos you might have seen and who has the thick end of a million followers, don’t you know.

Being as these Oasis tickets will be like rocking horse shit there should be 2 criteria.

1. Name top 3 Oasis songs. Anyone who includes Wonderwall isn't a real fan.

2. Born before 1982 — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 27, 2024

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

Being lectured on how to qualify as a ‘real fan’ by a guy from Nottingham who supports Manchester United is peak Twitter. https://t.co/v7cKRnLQry — Blue6oy (@blue6oy) August 27, 2024

why do old people think its dead hard to name oasis tunes, you could put on absolute radio an hear 3 in one afternoon https://t.co/k3nG1JaTsx — Meg ✨ (@mxgbx) August 27, 2024

or you could just shut the fuck up and stop being a miserable cunt — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) August 27, 2024

1. Be a Manchester City fan

2. Be from a local area

3. Not be Mark Goldbridge — The City Shack (@thecityshack) August 27, 2024

22 million listeners a month and people are trying to gatekeep them and act like they're some underground band nobodies ever heard of https://t.co/AJS2dn24Iq pic.twitter.com/wWnMC1EpoC — ❤️‍ (@hollyxbirnie) August 28, 2024

But did this one say it best? Definitely, maybe.

