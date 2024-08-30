Politics comebacks Keir Starmer nigel farage

Nigel Farage staged a pub outdoor smoking ‘protest’ and of all the funny comebacks this one beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated August 30th, 2024

Nigel Farage isn’t the only person unhappy at the possibility of Keir Starmer imposing a cigarette ban in pub gardens and similar outdoor venues.

The hospitality business, for instance, has expressed concerns about the impact it will have on a sector still reeling from the impact of Covid (and people not going out so much any more).

But the Reform UK leader is definitely the most irritating. And just in case he wasn’t already irritating enough, he did this, as shared by GB News political editor, Christopher ‘why won’t Keir Starmer let me ask a question’ Hope.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses …

… but of all the funny comebacks, this was surely the best.

Nailed it.

