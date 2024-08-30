Nigel Farage staged a pub outdoor smoking ‘protest’ and of all the funny comebacks this one beat all-comers

Politics comebacks Keir Starmer nigel farage

Nigel Farage isn’t the only person unhappy at the possibility of Keir Starmer imposing a cigarette ban in pub gardens and similar outdoor venues.

The hospitality business, for instance, has expressed concerns about the impact it will have on a sector still reeling from the impact of Covid (and people not going out so much any more).

But the Reform UK leader is definitely the most irritating. And just in case he wasn’t already irritating enough, he did this, as shared by GB News political editor, Christopher ‘why won’t Keir Starmer let me ask a question’ Hope.

NEW **Nigel Farage cigarette ban pub protest** Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP is staging a protest against Labour’s mooted cigarette ban outside a pub in central London now pic.twitter.com/kpIkbzqSnJ — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) August 29, 2024

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses …

So he’s protesting by doing something that’s perfectly legal and actually loads of other people are doing at the same time and no one gives a shit https://t.co/S06WxjZc7i — Emma (@scousepie) August 29, 2024

If the seatbelt laws came in today, would he launch himself through a car windscreen in protest? Feels like the same vibe. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) August 29, 2024

That's not a protest that is exactly what he does every day of the week — dave lawrence (@dave43law) August 29, 2024

Not all pricks wear a cape. https://t.co/JYuP6cpYni — Simon (@billybassett68) August 29, 2024

A fag outside a pub isn't a ‘protest’—if it is, I've been protesting every Saturday night after three Pinot Grigios for a decade. https://t.co/MQF5kss6NZ — Bella Wallersteiner (@BellaWallerstei) August 29, 2024

I think he should smoke 200 a day in protest. — John Rain (@ItsJohnRain) August 29, 2024

… but of all the funny comebacks, this was surely the best.

They should ban smoking in Clacton then he might go there. — Patrick Husband (@electronicpunk) August 29, 2024

Nailed it.

I might ban smoking in Clacton just so Nigel Farage has to go there to protest. https://t.co/IHQ6Xz4R2v — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 29, 2024

