The Oasis ticket sale was (barely) organised chaos – 28 favourite reactions

Entertainment music oasis

The rollercoaster ride of the Oasis reunion continued on Saturday, as the tickets went on sale.

There was fury at the rise in ticket cost as they were priced dynamically, meaning people waited hours for “£148” tickets that were more than twice that price by the time they got to the front of the mind-blowingly long queue.

That feeling when you wait in a queue for four hours only to be told the price of the ticket has risen from £148 to… £355??? Because they're 'in demand'. How is this not illegal? @Ticketmaster @TicketmasterUK @oasis #Oasis #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/jdmXWUkuBz — Helen Barnett (@HelenFBarnett) August 31, 2024

The bump in cost made a mockery of this Oasis post, earning it a Community Note.

Giving it big licks about face value resales then letting Ticketmaster do that dynamic pricing bollocks is nasty work https://t.co/cRoJBdTGeE — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) August 31, 2024

The Ticketmaster site, which is literally a platform that should expect massive demand on a regular basis, crashed several times.

Ticketmaster isn't fit for purpose. Eight hours queuing, numerous times in the checkout, been suspected as bot, session suspended, website crashed as placing order, put to back of queue many times, price jumps of over 300% how does this shitty website have a monopoly?! #Oasis pic.twitter.com/s0LxvWQFfP — Vitt (@vitt2tsnoc) August 31, 2024

The topic trended on Twitter/X all day, with happy, sad, angry and mocking reactions flooding the timeline.

These were our favourites.

1.

It's a bit rich Oasis saying don't resell tickets for profit when they've made a career doing that with Beatles songs. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) August 31, 2024

2.

Got tickets for Oasis can’t wait to finally hear Park Life live — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 31, 2024

3.

I've got a pair of #Oasis tickets for 30th July 2025 Wembley.

Looking to swap for a 3 bedroom end of terrace property. #OasisLive25 #OasisReunion — RichieTheLionHeart (@KingRich0100) August 30, 2024

4.

Good news! We are going to fill the £22bn black hole in the economy by buying up loads of Oasis tickets and re-selling them at ten times the price. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2024

5.

6.

Anybody else not going to see Oasis but joining the ticket queue for the banter? — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) August 31, 2024

7.

Oasis have confirmed that they don't want fans to be ripped off by ticket touts, as they would prefer to do it themselves. #Ticketmaster #Oasis — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2024

8.

if Ticketmaster ran a Domino’s pic.twitter.com/OCZWpf7xpb — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) August 31, 2024

9.

Ended up getting 4 tickets to see Bad Gateway 503 at Murrayfield. Anyone know if they're any good? #Ticketmaster — Josh Jeffery (@JeffCarnage) August 31, 2024

10.

This Oasis ticket frenzy. It’s like the Eras tour for people with male pattern baldness. — @[email protected] (@mrchrisaddison) August 31, 2024

11.

Unconfirmed reports that #Ticketmaster will be taking over booking of NHS GP appointments — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) August 31, 2024

12.

About time! Finally at the front of the queue, just in time to pay my respects to the Queen. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) August 31, 2024

13.

Well I never really wanted them anyway… — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) August 31, 2024

14.