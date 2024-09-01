Entertainment music oasis

The Oasis ticket sale was (barely) organised chaos – 28 favourite reactions

Poke Staff. Updated September 1st, 2024

The rollercoaster ride of the Oasis reunion continued on Saturday, as the tickets went on sale.

There was fury at the rise in ticket cost as they were priced dynamically, meaning people waited hours for “£148” tickets that were more than twice that price by the time they got to the front of the mind-blowingly long queue.

The bump in cost made a mockery of this Oasis post, earning it a Community Note.

Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets ! Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters. Oasis published ticket prices which put Standing tickets in most of their venues at ~£150. Thats face value. Oasis have allowed for Ticketmaster to sell via dynamic pricing which has those exact same £150 face value tickets listed for £350+.

The Ticketmaster site, which is literally a platform that should expect massive demand on a regular basis, crashed several times.

The topic trended on Twitter/X all day, with happy, sad, angry and mocking reactions flooding the timeline.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2