23 of the worst possible replies to ‘I love you’

Life love relationships

There are moments in life when you’ll be forgiven for saying the wrong thing.

But those moments do not include when you’re responding to someone saying, ‘I love you’.

Sure, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) came out with a pretty cool line when Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) confessed her love for him in The Empire Strikes Back.

Alas, very few people are as cool as Han Solo.

Over on Reddit, user @Otieno_Clinton asked:

“What is the worst reply to ‘I love you?'”

And we just love these responses.

1.

“I heard you the first time.”

-SirThisIsAVendys

2.

“*thumbs up”

-EricaSchatzlool

3.

“I once accidentally said ‘oh no’, which I think is pretty horrendous.”

-Sunshinegirlbooty

4.

“Nothing. silence. blank stare. slow blink.”

-localbabyfrog

5.

“It’ll pass”

-Brilliant-Ad6632

6.

“‘If only there was someone out there who loved you’. (nothing hits worse than this one )”

-smol-simba

7.

“My son was playing Switch and I told him I loved him. *silence* Me: ehem I LOVE YOU Him: I HEARD YOU *goes back to Switch *”

-AccipiterCooperii

8.

“Gee, thanks! I love me too.”

-SweetCutieQueen

9.

“*BURRPP* while not looking away from the TV.”

-ugly_cryo

10.

“We need to talk.”

-citereh17

11.

“‘Thanks, I guess’.”

-YourLuandryBasket

12.