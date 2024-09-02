Twitter Andrew tate

Andrew Tate’s Facebook-style look back in anger was the Oasis take nobody expected – 16 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2024

While the Oasis reunion tour has been the hottest topic in Triviatown, we weren’t expecting Andrew Tate to spare the time to wax lyrical on why it’s a big deal.

Strap in – it’s a rambling one.

The Oasis tour isn’t just about their music. It’s about the height of Britain. It’s about the nostalgia of remembering how amazing Britain was. If you didn’t live it you’ll never understand it and it can’t be explained. A time when you could go down the pub, interact with people you knew and didn’t know and have the best night of your life on 15 quid. A time when there was always something happening, in every city, 7 nights a week. No fear of being stabbed. No fear of being robbed. A time when everyone watched the same TV shows and discussed them the next day. You weren’t desperate to go on holiday like the British are now, there was no need. You didn’t see Dubai or Maldives on Instagram all day, you literally didn’t even know those places existed. You would hang around on a council estate, completely content and want nothing else than to laugh with your friends. Random skin heads would say “you alrite mate?” And you’d either be best friends or in a scrap 2mins later. Nobody got stabbed. Nobody died. It’s just how it was. The pub on Christmas Day. The bus was 30p. You loved everyone you met, didn’t matter the race. The country was united. There was a feeling in the air. Constant electricity. And it’s all gone now. It’s died. All we have are the songs from those times.

The only thing missing from that is an AI-generated image of the Houses of Parliament with the London Eye in the background and lions, Crusaders and a spitfire for good measure.

It could almost have been posted on Facebook by your racist great aunt who voted for Reform, watches GB News and thinks she remembers what happened during the Blitz, even though she was born in the 50s.

The responses were scathing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Here’s Tate’s previous opinion of concert-goers.

Image Screengrab