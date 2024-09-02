Andrew Tate’s Facebook-style look back in anger was the Oasis take nobody expected – 16 scathing reactions

Twitter Andrew tate

While the Oasis reunion tour has been the hottest topic in Triviatown, we weren’t expecting Andrew Tate to spare the time to wax lyrical on why it’s a big deal.

Strap in – it’s a rambling one.

The only thing missing from that is an AI-generated image of the Houses of Parliament with the London Eye in the background and lions, Crusaders and a spitfire for good measure.

It could almost have been posted on Facebook by your racist great aunt who voted for Reform, watches GB News and thinks she remembers what happened during the Blitz, even though she was born in the 50s.

The responses were scathing.

1.

Bizarre watching Andrew Tate doing facebook dad nostalgia posting. Were the cam girls tucked up in bed by 9pm? Did they scrape ice off the window? pic.twitter.com/Poq7CqMZTG — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) September 1, 2024

2.

I worked A&E in a quiet district general in 1997. Weekends were a relentless exercise in repairing the wounds of a violent, binge drinking nation. I stitched up countless people who were in the wrong place at the wrong moment. pic.twitter.com/WrMHEDBLg7 — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) September 1, 2024

3.

Didn’t realise Andrew Tate was 63 pic.twitter.com/ltQxRKlyRs — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) September 1, 2024

4.

‘You weren’t desperate to go on holiday like the British are now, there was no need’ pic.twitter.com/vw7t2qnDnW — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) September 1, 2024

5.

Andrew Tate, born in 1986, was nine years old in 1995, turning 18 in 2004. 1995 was the peak year for violent crime, which has been falling for three decades since pic.twitter.com/vCYog5T3bz — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) September 1, 2024

6.

"I have written a poem. It is called 'The Corned Beef of My Youth'". https://t.co/PRsb9tMO7X — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) September 1, 2024

7.

The Oasis tour isn’t just about music It’s about the height of Britain It’s about Chambourcy Hippo Pota Mousse It’s about Big Break It’s about 2 Lockkeeper's Cottages Old Ford Lock London E3 2NN If you didn’t live it you’ll never understand it and it can’t be explained — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 1, 2024

8.

You could line up 48 of the wankiest pop music critics, give them a book of cliches and a four-week deadline and they still wouldn't come with something as insufferably pompous and misguided as this. Holy shit. https://t.co/3CqO6IvCya — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) September 1, 2024

9.

A minion picture away from being a Facebook post https://t.co/YmkWy4BHhk — Dan Reilly (@DanReilly92) September 1, 2024

10.

andrew tate is an oasis fan? it’s official im unstanning oasis. https://t.co/4FbenDjjq9 — Jana IS SEEING OASIS!! (@dyinofthelight) September 1, 2024

11.

Andrew Tate was 7 years old when Definitely Maybe was released, the only things in the 90s he should have genuine nostalgia for are ‘watching Art Attack after school’ and ‘being too young to be a sex trafficker’ https://t.co/zHsLAeIn65 pic.twitter.com/UQZUTfKtGx — Alistair Ryder (@YesitsAlistair) September 1, 2024

12.

Andrew Tate was eight years old when Wonderwall was released pic.twitter.com/PxKbUdk3ot — Gareth (@Cadmarch) September 1, 2024

13.

Come on, this is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/GTHo0aERlw — Aleph, The Black Ram (@A_Skoteinos) September 1, 2024

14.

15.

"Nobody got stabbed. Nobody died" The band you're referencing came from a city nicknamed Gunchester at that point in time you daft shit https://t.co/S1KMn50VdY — Not Brian Kidd's Mate (@Dannynn__) September 1, 2024

16.

God, I wish I could go back to 1995, before anyone had been stabbed or robbed. — Brendan (@truthiness2010) September 1, 2024

Here’s Tate’s previous opinion of concert-goers.

Not what you said before, you don’t represent anybody in the UK. You’re a prick https://t.co/nKUKxd7GcU pic.twitter.com/mvioRkzLOP — Jacob (@jbwolves_) September 1, 2024

