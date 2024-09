Autumn is here, and it’s having a spookily transformative effect – 21 favourite changes

Twitter autumn

Although autumn in this part of the world truly starts with the equinox, which will be on 22nd September this year, meteorological autumn begins on 1st September. The nights draw in, the weather begins to get a little colder, and things become altogether a little more spooky.

With that in mind, people have been showing the effect the change of season can have. These are our favourites so far.

1.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/RAXjSVDQFU — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) September 1, 2024

2.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/1gRd75swFP — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) August 31, 2024

3.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/DrE05tZGbu — ShaneSaw M̷a̷s̷s̷a̷c̷r̷e̷ (@FinalDude78) August 31, 2024

4.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/gExN6og3AU — Imemegination (@imemegination) September 1, 2024

5.

6.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/RQOpf0sSBR — Real Queen of Horror (@LovelyZena) September 1, 2024

7.

8.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/P47OlLmKVK — kate bush’s aquarius moon (@cloudbusting) September 1, 2024

9.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/pmEN0fvKRQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 1, 2024

10.

August 31st September 1st pic.twitter.com/O4G88L9ZWt — ILIA (@_iliaaa) September 1, 2024

11.