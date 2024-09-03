People have been sharing their favourite celebrity facts – these 23 make the walk of fame

Entertainment celebrities

Celebrity news is big business – Big! Huge! Forget column inches, it’s column miles every day that feed the public desire to know all about the lives (and loves) of their faves.

Pop culture account Pop Base put out a call for some special nuggets of information.

Name your favorite celebrity fact. — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2024

These really jumped out at us, and they might stand you in good stead at the next pub quiz.

1.

Blame it on the boogie wasn’t written by Michael Jackson but another person whose name was also Michael Jackson https://t.co/yxlGEPUt3r — The Blindboy Podcast (@bbboatclub) August 31, 2024

2.

The Going For Gold theme tune was written by Hans Zimmer. https://t.co/FPnAXFKPXZ — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 1, 2024

3.

In college, Chevy Chase played drums in a jazz-rock trio called Leather Canary. Seeing no future in it, he quit to go off and become a globally successful comic actor. The remaining members decided to keep going as a duo, but changed their name to Steely Dan. https://t.co/iWoLcllRn0 — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) August 31, 2024

4.

Bob Mortimer was Jarvis Cocker’s legal representative when he was arrested after mooning Michael Jackson at the Brit Awards. https://t.co/1riGOQqCvg — Jenn Gannon (@thejenngannon) September 1, 2024

5.

Leaving work one night I saw Glenn Close walking her two dogs and I said, “Only 99 more!” And she made a really angry face at me. https://t.co/jZIv2d56QA — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) August 30, 2024

6.

Always this:

Alfred Molina on Spider-Man 2: ‘Rosemary Harris & I were suspended in harnesses 40ft above the soundstage floor & we were left hanging there for ages & ran out of small talk. At one point, Rosemary said quietly ‘I’m classically trained, you know.’ https://t.co/RfVSUPvuqD pic.twitter.com/5P2C09tyUc — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 31, 2024

7.

Nicole Kidman was TOO good at knife twirling while filming Paddington and the producers asked her to tone it down https://t.co/7tlTpZV6Yt pic.twitter.com/WVFszn90o0 — Marc (@marc_andrw) August 29, 2024

8.

this mads mikkelsen quote lives rent free in my mind https://t.co/Dtydod0SAD pic.twitter.com/WsogfMoc7e — sage ☾ (@counterfetts) August 27, 2024

9.

Elton John was Eminem’s AA sponsor and helped him get sober. — Mwitu® (@Mwitu01) August 27, 2024

10.

Gary Oldman and Big Mo from EastEnders are brother and sister https://t.co/L2D4k8yYC5 pic.twitter.com/4yXdxspuKO — Aunt Babe (@babesmithh) August 31, 2024

11.

The only British actor to appear in a film directed by Ingmar Bergman is Benidorm star Sheila Reid https://t.co/zzeiEUAwkX pic.twitter.com/6UyIzbaDgn — Van (@hellothisisivan) August 30, 2024

12.