JD Vance won the most embarrassing ‘handshake’ you’ll ever see and it’s a proper doozy

Say what you like about JD Vance – please! – but there are two things we will definitely remember Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate for.

One – all that business about the sofa, obviously. And two – this handshake. Well, we call it a handshake, surely the most embarrassing example of anything approaching that you’ll ever see.

It’s actually a moment from last year when Vance met Democratic congresswoman Marcy Kaptur on the picket line and Kaptur didn’t just own him with her words (although she did a magnificent job at that too).

“First time here?” Vance: “First time here. Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/F755dzDYXL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 2, 2024

Mega oooof!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

JD’s charisma has to be the worst of any VP candidate in American history. OK At least in the TV era, right? — Jürgen .. ❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) September 2, 2024

She knew she got his ass lmao https://t.co/Tb2dWBD4Od pic.twitter.com/FxFoYETBhh — the information pimp (@BirdRespecter) September 3, 2024

Can we please COIN the word “awkweird” to refer specifically and solely to vance? — mylittlecorner (@mylittlecorne11) September 2, 2024

That’s it. @JDVance Is an alien in a human suit. Get this guy sugar in water before he shrivels up. https://t.co/v8OYpMiq4c — Riv (@RivingtonThe3rd) September 3, 2024

He took the bait. — L King (@71Elvis77) September 2, 2024

It’s so painful. I can’t stop watching. https://t.co/9mRaAREnuu — Ashley Lynch ✂️️ (@ashleylynch) September 3, 2024

Oh my god the handshake to fistbump cringe — Michael | From The Attic (@AtticMichael) September 2, 2024

This is symbolic of just like his whole entire deal https://t.co/fwQqfTPJst pic.twitter.com/VBcpsfxtz1 — Sarah (@Squinn2121) September 3, 2024

I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be THIS unlikable. — Bear (@Big_Blue_Bear94) September 2, 2024

