US fail JD Vance

JD Vance won the most embarrassing ‘handshake’ you’ll ever see and it’s a proper doozy

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2024

Say what you like about JD Vance – please! – but there are two things we will definitely remember Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate for.

One – all that business about the sofa, obviously. And two – this handshake. Well, we call it a handshake, surely the most embarrassing example of anything approaching that you’ll ever see.

It’s actually a moment from last year when Vance met Democratic congresswoman Marcy Kaptur on the picket line and Kaptur didn’t just own him with her words (although she did a magnificent job at that too).

Mega oooof!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

