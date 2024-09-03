Richard Tice’s renewables ‘gotcha’ blew up in his face and Ed Miliband’s takedown was simply electric

Politics ed miliband Richard tice takedowns

To the House of Commons today where Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice had a question about renewal energy for the energy secretary Ed Miliband.

And very excited he was about it too. Except it wasn’t the gotcha he thought it was and Miliband’s reply – and the look on Tice’s face – is one of the most satisfying things you’ll watch today.

Watch Ed Miliband school Richard Tice on clean energy Vs fossil fuels. “The only way to get off the roller coaster of international gas markets & take back control… is to become a clean energy superpower.” pic.twitter.com/F8dFe65RRa — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 3, 2024

Took the wind right out of his sails.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

Brilliant especially the use of take back control — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) September 3, 2024

When a populist meets a grown up… https://t.co/redunhgowZ — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) September 3, 2024

Ed Miliband is so good — Aaron T (@Thomo420o) September 3, 2024

When he sits down confident he has made a good point only to realise Ed Miliband has just schooled him on taking back control. — Stuart Hemingway #YNWA#ProEU#JFT97 (@stu_hem) September 3, 2024

Oh this is why Tice is so angry, Ed made him look a right nob. https://t.co/jVeQuBMgpT — Jake (@ToryWipeout) September 3, 2024

Tice was just schooled so comprehensively — Omz2468 (@Omz2468) September 3, 2024

@TiceRichard was absolutely put back in his ignorant box there – mind you he is thick as

That was really funny to see his face waving his bit of paper — Kell (@Kelltheblue) September 3, 2024

To conclude …

I really loved the “and take back control” with clean energy and renewables from Ed Miliband. A sublime touch. Tice is a fool. — Joseph Strummered (@JStrummered) September 3, 2024

