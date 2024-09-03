Politics ed miliband Richard tice takedowns

Richard Tice’s renewables ‘gotcha’ blew up in his face and Ed Miliband’s takedown was simply electric

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2024

To the House of Commons today where Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice had a question about renewal energy for the energy secretary Ed Miliband.

And very excited he was about it too. Except it wasn’t the gotcha he thought it was and Miliband’s reply – and the look on Tice’s face – is one of the most satisfying things you’ll watch today.

Took the wind right out of his sails.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

To conclude …

Source @Haggis_UK