This video of a furiously impatient New Yorker went wildly viral and Londoners have never related to an American so much

A video of a furiously impatient New Yorker has just gone viral and very funny it is too.

Not only that, the clip of the dude who was dubbed ‘every New Yorker. For real’ got Londoners relating so hard it hurt.

This man is every New Yorker. For real.#NYC pic.twitter.com/PKyOsdP2n0 — Kim Wexler's Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) September 2, 2024

Ooof.

And of all the many comments it prompted …

He's right!! lol Or people that is in a party of more than 3 and walk side by side on the small sidewalk. Then they get mad at you when you have to say excuse me and walk around them. — Josh P. Jackson (@JoshJay990) September 2, 2024

this actually inspired me to yell at more tourists on my way to work ❤️ https://t.co/uPChUWEdtM — something rad happening in oz (@Rad323) September 2, 2024

I feel like I would love New Yorkers. — Beth Way (@Beth_Way14) September 2, 2024

In the interest of intercity friendship this is one way nyc is better because in Chicago we would just quietly seethe and mutter under our breath https://t.co/IqdMVzaD1I — Daniel Kay Hertz (@DanielKayHertz) September 3, 2024

That man is me at every airport too. What the fuck, GAIN SPATIAL AWARENESS — Sean Herrala (@seanherrala) September 2, 2024

Tourist can be very annoying. They never look behind them, or to the left or right of them, when they want a photo. It’s as if they think they’re the only people on the street in a city of has thousands on the street everywhere you go. HE is ME!!! — Here For THEE Comments 1 (@forthecomments1) September 2, 2024

give this man the key to the city https://t.co/C4rXqhlG72 — Julia Black (@mjnblack) September 2, 2024

The nicest person in New York City — Megan Thee Dragon (@MDragon_12) September 3, 2024

It was @jamiesont who surely said it best.

Source @MadisonKittay H/T @jamiesont