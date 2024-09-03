US donald trump us election

Trump told Fox News he had ‘every right’ to interfere with the 2020 election – 15 ‘WTF’ responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 3rd, 2024

Donald Trump faces – and denies – charges of attempting to get officials to reverse the results of the 2020 election, making false accusations of election fraud and trying to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s win.

After the Supreme Court threw a spanner into the judicial works by ruling that presidents have partial immunity for official acts, the indictment was reworded to emphasise that he allegedly carried out these crimes as a private citizen and presidential candidate.

During an interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, however, he appeared to admit to the charges – adding a familiar defence.

“Whoever heard …you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it.”

Presumably in the same way he had every right to take stacks of boxes of classified documents and store them in a toilet at Mar-a-Lago.

We’re not sure he realised what he’d said – but these people did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We suspect the real Jack Smith had this reaction, too.

It didn’t slip under Kamala Harris‘s radar, either.

READ MORE

Trump tried to paint his incoherent ramblings as a ‘weave’ of stories admired by his English professor friends – No, really!

Source Acyn Image Screengrab