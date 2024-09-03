Trump told Fox News he had ‘every right’ to interfere with the 2020 election – 15 ‘WTF’ responses

US donald trump us election

Donald Trump faces – and denies – charges of attempting to get officials to reverse the results of the 2020 election, making false accusations of election fraud and trying to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s win.

After the Supreme Court threw a spanner into the judicial works by ruling that presidents have partial immunity for official acts, the indictment was reworded to emphasise that he allegedly carried out these crimes as a private citizen and presidential candidate.

During an interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, however, he appeared to admit to the charges – adding a familiar defence.

Trump: Who ever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it. pic.twitter.com/EneMFJg7kD — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2024

“Whoever heard …you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it.”

Presumably in the same way he had every right to take stacks of boxes of classified documents and store them in a toilet at Mar-a-Lago.

We’re not sure he realised what he’d said – but these people did.

1.

Sorta feels like admitting you interfered in a presidential election should be a dealbreaker. https://t.co/Pwhiq1wwVQ — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 2, 2024

2.

That’s what you call a confession. https://t.co/G4AhUc1Kyk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 2, 2024

3.

Wait, what the actual fuck???

Did this dumbfuck shitstain just admit he interfered in the 2020 election? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 2, 2024

4.

Paging @ManhattanDA — A transcript of this interview might be helpful for the sentencing memo your office is drafting https://t.co/OFB9tDLG4z — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 2, 2024

5.

Some criminals admit to their crimes on television https://t.co/fIkgggiRmw — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) September 2, 2024

6.

He’s a criminal, but definitely not a criminal mastermind. https://t.co/DLQSvevirN — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) September 2, 2024

7.

Operation ‘let him talk’ is working — VeeVee (@coldvee) September 2, 2024

8.

Hey Supreme Court… you see this shit?!?

Goodness I hate what you've done… — Harry Dunn (@libradunn) September 2, 2024

9.

We have every right to put Trump in prison. — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) September 2, 2024

10.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Are you seriously this stupid? You think President Biden has the right to interfere in the upcoming election? Do you want VP Harris to do what you tried to get former VP Mike Pence to do? Are you really this dumb? Also, interfering in elections is illegal. https://t.co/9ceSd99K1t — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 2, 2024

11.

Criming and then confessing to the criming. That’s a Trump specialty. https://t.co/mK3HiH76kc — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) September 2, 2024

12.

Looking forward to seeing @nytimes and @washingtonpost covering this on-camera admission that he interfered in an election. https://t.co/VXZKZrV6GY — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 2, 2024

13.

“Did you order the Code Red?!”

“You’re goddamn right I did!” https://t.co/fHV5HUX0QT — Chevy Nova Prime (Ash) #HarrisWalz2024 (@ACE525) September 2, 2024

14.

So you agree? You interfered with the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/SoEHZmv4Wg — Are We Better Off? (@BetterOff2024) September 2, 2024

15.

When you’re a president they let you do it. https://t.co/HKmK6kyrZV — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) September 2, 2024

We suspect the real Jack Smith had this reaction, too.

— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 2, 2024

It didn’t slip under Kamala Harris‘s radar, either.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris just released her statement slamming Donald Trump for claiming he has every right to interfere illegally in elections. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this and know Kamala Harris isn’t messing around. pic.twitter.com/SvXZCCLlZE — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 2, 2024

