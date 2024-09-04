‘What’s legal now but most likely won’t be in 25 years?’ 19 present day things we would happily live without

Life law

This is an intriguing question from Reddit user seesnawspappy:

“What’s legal now but most likely won’t be in 25 years?”

It produced some genuinely thoughtful replies (as well as the few token joke ones).

We’ve read them all so you don’t have to – of course we have – and we liked this bunch best.

1.

“Hopefully there will be legal restrictions on influencers using their children to make money. As far as I know, there’s nothing in place now that protects these kids like there would be if they were on a tv set.”

-iliketurtles861

2.

“Posting your child’s entire life on a social media app.”

-Anxious_Leading_4910

3.



“Leaving trash in orbit.”

reasonablenylon

4.

“Buying a drone without a license.”

-Rio__Grande

5.

“Those really bright headlights in cars.”

-snack__pack

6.

“Ads for sports gambling.”

-d-scan

7.

“Child beauty pageants, I hope.”

-Normal-Mongoose-6571

8.



“Charging subscriptions for things we bought.”

-Lord0din99

9.

“…doorbells in tv ads. My dogs lose their sh*t when they hear it.”

-garbagebagel908